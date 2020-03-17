John Legend, inspired by Coldplay to broadcast live a home concert amid social estrangement

%MINIFYHTMLfaa1b8d3bdc879d73e91405258a0133411% %MINIFYHTMLfaa1b8d3bdc879d73e91405258a0133412%

After the British rock band announced that they would hold a mini concert from their home on Instagram, the hitmaker & # 39; All of Me & # 39; He says he will be the next artist to do it.

John Legend is taking Chris MartinIt is a leader in providing entertainment to those who practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after Coldplay The leader of "All of Me" broadcast a mini concert live on Instagram, and announced that he will also organize his from the comfort of his home.

Martin came up with the idea for a home concert and shared the invitation through his Twitter account on Monday, March 16. "Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone wants to chat and listen to music, I" am going to do a live broadcast on Coldplay Instagram #TogetherAtHome, "he tweeted.

Hours later, Legend retweeted Martin's post and informed his devotees that he would be next. "My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I will be doing one tomorrow at 1 p.m. Pacific time. See you soon. We will try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome," said the coach of "The voice"Announced.

The model husband Chrissy Teigen He shared more details of his mini-concert plan in a follow-up tweet. "It will be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend," he wrote, adding that he would accept requests. In conclusion of the post, he asked fans to let him know "what other artists the torch should be passed on to."

Legend's announcement has led the singer and songwriter Jhene aiko to say, "I would love to join the festivities." His tweet prompted hit maker "All of Me" to reply, "Perfect!" Singing partner Chantal Kreviazuk She was also intrigued by the idea of ​​the home concert when she replied on Twitter: "Okay. Twisted arm. I'll do one tomorrow night. Ish. Announcement to come."

The same day that Martin did his home concert, the president Donald trump released a stricter set of 15-day guidelines to help protect Americans from the spread of COVID-19. Among the instructions, all Americans are encouraged to avoid gathering more than 10 people.

"Each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus," the president said during the press conference. "If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will unite as a single nation, and we will defeat the virus, and we will have a great celebration entirely. With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and quickly turn it around."