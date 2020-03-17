John Krasinski forced to put on hold the hosting debut of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39;

WENN / Instar

The coronavirus blockade in New York has prompted writers and producers of the sketch variety show to rule out the next three episodes, including one with the director of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39 ;.

John KrasinskiThe dream of being a host "Saturday night live"It will have to wait. His next episode has been postponed.

The blockade of the coronavirus in New York has led the writers and producers of "SNL" to rule out the next three shows, including Krasinski's debut as a presenter, who was to present Dua Lipa as a musical guest on March 28.

The actor and director, who last week shelved the launch of his "A peaceful place"Aftermath due to the health crisis, the recently confessed accommodation" SNL "was a dream come true.

"I was eight years old when I found an old black and white TV in my parents' basement, I hung it under my bed and I was basically watching every 'SNL' from eight to 18, and I just gave it to him I told my mother (recently), "he said in an interview earlier this month (March). "She said, 'I'm sorry, what?' I thought, 'Yes, I used to set the alarm at 11.30 and look at 11.30 to 1 (am) and then go back to bed.' ;. "

"To say that (hosting & # 39; SNL & # 39;) is a dream come true is an understatement."