Jofra Archer calls for action after receiving racist abuse on social media | Cricket News

The England World Cup winner says that "it is never acceptable and, in my opinion, should be properly addressed,quot;





Jofra Archer has spoken about racist abuse

%MINIFYHTML00532fb5bb4111409631ad62af281b8011% %MINIFYHTML00532fb5bb4111409631ad62af281b8012%

England bowler Jofra Archer has called for tougher action against racist abuse after posting messages he has received on social media.

The 24-year-old, who helped England win the World Cup last summer, took screenshots of racist messages from an individual and posted them on his Instagram story on Monday night.

Archer then commented on the messages saying, "I've given a lot of thought to reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with this sort of thing on a regular basis, it's never acceptable and should be properly addressed in my opinion.

"I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being who baffles me."

Archer was subjected to racial abuse on the last day of the first test loss against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui last November.

Archer is recovering from an elbow injury.

The Sussex bowler, who was abused while returning to the pavilion after being fired by 30 during England's unsuccessful attempt to save the Test, said on Twitter after the match: "A bit disturbing to hear racial slurs today as he struggled to help save my team.

"The crowd has been amazing this week, except for that guy. The Barmy Army was also good as always."

New Zealand Cricket announced in January that a 28-year-old man, who admitted to the crime, had been banned from attending international and national games in New Zealand for two years.

Archer, who was recognized for his accomplishments at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards on Saturday, has not played since the first round of series victory in South Africa in January after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to his elbow.