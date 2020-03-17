Joel Edgerton and girlfriend forced into self-quarantine after tropical vacation

%MINIFYHTML8d54413389c4412e104ac4c642a376a711% %MINIFYHTML8d54413389c4412e104ac4c642a376a712%

The actor of 'Boy Erased' and Christine Centenera will now have to spend two weeks in isolation after returning home from the Turks and Caicos Islands, as part of the quarantine period.

Actors Joel Edgerton Y Tomi Colette He will be forced to isolate himself for 14 days after returning to Sydney, Australia this week (begs16Mar20).

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new Australian government rules on self-isolation on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen more than 183,000 recorded cases worldwide since it started in December (19 ), resulting in more than 7,100 deaths worldwide.

Joel and his girlfriend, Vogue Australia fashion director Christine Centenera will now have to spend two weeks in isolation after returning home from the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as part of the quarantine period.

While Joel and Christine did not take any precautions with masks or gloves, Toni, who arrived on Monday, was wearing a surgical mask and carrying a coronavirus information pamphlet with the government insignia while walking through the airport.

Last month, the star of "Muriel's Wedding" has been filming his latest project "Nightmare Alley in Canada"and also attended the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

His return to Australia comes after filming for Guillermo del ToroThe last horror of "Nightmare Alley" was suspended indefinitely on Friday. Toni appears in the film alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett Y Willem dafoe.