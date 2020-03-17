Joe Budden and Jay Electronica go to social media for Jay's new album

As the world is completely engulfed in the coronavirus outbreak, on the hip hop end Joe Budden and Jay Electronica are strengthening each other after the release of Jay's new album. Things quickly escalated between the two and spread to social media, and it's safe to say that neither side will back down anytime soon.

Hip hop fans were thrilled when Jay Electronica released their surprise debut album "A Written Testimony,quot;, with most songs featuring Jay Z. The album has been in the works for many years and highly anticipated, however Joe Budden was disappointed for the project.

Joe said that after keeping fans waiting for so many years, he hoped to receive a body of work that was an undeniable classic, and in his opinion, that's not the case. He also took things a step further and claimed that Jay Electronica was "washed,quot; by Jay Z on his own album.

Unsurprisingly, that didn't sit well with Jay, who later shot Joe and stated that he never did a classic throughout his entire musical career. Joe quickly replied, "I was never absolutely engrossed in my own project."

Jay Electronica went a step further and added: “I never listened to your brother albums. May Allah bless your career as a journalist. "Determined to have the last word, Joe replied:" I took yours away and now it's a Hov mix … Peace be with you too, King. "

As trustworthy as ever when it comes to digging up receipts, Twitter uncovered an old video of Jay Electronica at a Joe Budden show praising his skills on the microphone, which is the exact opposite of him, claiming that he has never heard any of his music. Wow chili!

