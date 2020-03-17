Joe Biden wins Florida primaries as Tuesday's contests are overshadowed by coronavirus emergence – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML238e3ba477998111c6f591088c3c5ff011% %MINIFYHTML238e3ba477998111c6f591088c3c5ff012%

Joe Biden was the intended winner of the Florida presidential primary, in a vote Tuesday that was overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis.

The big win is expected to extend Biden's delegate lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.

%MINIFYHTML238e3ba477998111c6f591088c3c5ff013% %MINIFYHTML238e3ba477998111c6f591088c3c5ff014%

Two other states have primaries on Tuesday, Arizona and Illinois, while a fourth, Ohio, postponed its primary after a last-minute ruling by the state Supreme Court. Instead, Ohio is joining a number of states that delay their votes later in the spring, as the coronavirus limits public gatherings and exposes older voters and poll workers to increased risk.

%MINIFYHTML238e3ba477998111c6f591088c3c5ff015% %MINIFYHTML238e3ba477998111c6f591088c3c5ff016%

Just a week ago, campaigns were just beginning to adjust to the new reality of limited public appearances and virtual town halls and demonstrations. Biden and Sanders scrapped planned Ohio rallies that night.

The impact of the national emergency was also evident in the polls: in Illinois, for example, 87% of voters said they were "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the virus, according to a CNN poll.

The coronavirus also places limits on exit surveys. Edison Research announced that it would not conduct in-person surveys for news networks. They did phone surveys.

CNN's Gloria Borger called the day "surreal", pointing to images of those in the polls in Illinois, spacing themselves with a social distance.

More than 60% of the delegates will have been awarded at the end of the night.

A series of Biden victories, along with moves by states to postpone their primaries, could pressure Sanders to leave. The Vermont senator spoke earlier in the evening about the coronavirus crisis and a plan to give each American $ 2,000 a month in stimulus payments, but did not speak about the primaries.