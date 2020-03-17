Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon Telecommuting some excerpts from the confinement comedy – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1f85addcc8f1713d919b1fd8cccb08f911% %MINIFYHTML1f85addcc8f1713d919b1fd8cccb08f912%

Nightly TV presenters are confined to neighborhoods like the rest of the world, and remote work for them is a little different.

But Tonight's show host Jimmy Fallon and his counterpart Jimmy Kimmel from Jimmy Kimmel Live!They have not forgotten their audience as the broadcast side shows replays of their best hits. Instead, they are using YouTube to try and provoke some laughter as best they can in these dark times.

In what Fallon called "the home edition," he used his wife as a camera operator and, with the help of his children, greeted St. Patrick's Day. In one song, he advised, "Don't kiss the Blarney stone / hit him on the elbow." He concluded: "Be careful, wash your hands and don't touch your face!" He asked for donations from Feeding America.org.

Kimmel took a similar approach. "Since I have nothing to do, and the fact that you are watching this makes me suppose that you have nothing to do, I am going to do a mini monologue every day."

In today's minilogue, Kimmel talked about being home with his children, how Donald Trump is handling all of this, Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, celebrating St. Patrick's Day at home, and a goblin sighting in Mobile. , Alabama.

Kimmel will also make a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today was No Kid Hungry. "They make sure the children eat," he said.