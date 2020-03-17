Jennifer Lopez Positiva the world will recover from the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML092cb8443135c50274fcafc982d9125d11% %MINIFYHTML092cb8443135c50274fcafc982d9125d12%

Instagram

Determined to make the most of the serious situation, the creator of blows & # 39; on the floor & # 39; Emphasizes that people & # 39; need to use this time to prepare to return even better & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez Make the most of the time you spend "trapped at home" during the coronavirus pandemic, working on new projects.

The 50-year-old woman is locked up with her twins Emme and 12-year-old Max, and although she realizes that "the world is upside down," she is determined to remain hopeful and make the most of the dire situation.

%MINIFYHTML092cb8443135c50274fcafc982d9125d13% %MINIFYHTML092cb8443135c50274fcafc982d9125d14%

"We have to make lemonade with lemons right now, don't we?" He tells Elle magazine. "We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also find things to keep our spirits up."

%MINIFYHTML092cb8443135c50274fcafc982d9125d15% %MINIFYHTML092cb8443135c50274fcafc982d9125d16%

The superstar is using her time indoors to be as productive as possible, insisting that people will "bounce back" eventually.

"This situation, if we are lucky to be healthy, and if you are, to be grateful, but if you are healthy and at home, it is a real reset button for many of us," he adds. "To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even training and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we'll be leaving to recover. We always recover. "

She adds: "And so we need to use this time to prepare to get even better … No one wanted this to happen, but if it has to be, you can take advantage of the time and work to improve. But work from home. It is a very difficult time for everyone. There are many sick people. We just want to contain it and work from home. "

<br />

López visited Instagram on Monday, March 16 to "brighten up" her fans' day by posting photos of her new DSW shoe lines.