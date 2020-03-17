Jennifer Lawrence's home intruder arrested for misdemeanor

WENN / Derrick Salters

The & # 39; X-Men: Dark Phoenix & # 39; actress reportedly He was at his home on March 15 at night when a 23-year-old woman entered his Los Angeles property through the front door.

Jennifer Lawrence He became the target of an intruder in the home over the weekend (March 14-15) when the woman entered his property through the front door.

Police sources told TMZ that the actress' front door was open, allowing the woman to enter the Los Angeles property around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night.

The "Dark fenix"The actress was reportedly at home at the time of the robbery, and while it is unclear if her husband Cooke Maroney was nearby, her security team was available to deal with the intrusion.

Apparently, his team caught the 23-year-old woman before he could contact Jennifer, and she was arrested for a minor trespassing offense when they called authorities.

According to experts, she entered the property as she simply wanted to meet the actress.