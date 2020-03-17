Jeff Linder steps down as Northern Colorado men's basketball head coach for Wyoming job – Up News Info

After three consecutive seasons of more than 20 wins, Northern Colorado men's basketball head coach Jeff Linder resigned from the program Tuesday to take the same job at the University of Wyoming.

%MINIFYHTML1ecf6974d59d4c2ac961de3993c3d42811% %MINIFYHTML1ecf6974d59d4c2ac961de3993c3d42812%

Associate head coach Steve Smiley, who joined UNC at the same time as Linder, took over as interim head coach.

"I would like to thank Coach Linder for what he has done for UNC and our men's basketball program," UNC athletics director Darren Dunn said in a press release. “Under Coach Linder, our basketball team has excelled in the classroom and on the court and have been excellent representatives of UNC. We wish Jeff, Kelli and their family all the best. ”

During his tenure, Linder led the Bears to a 2018 CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament championship, the first national postseason title in school history. The team recorded a school record of 26 wins that season. In four years, Linder compiled an 80-50 record with UNC.

He replaces Allen Edwards in Wyoming, who was fired after four seasons with the Cowboys.