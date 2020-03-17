Jared Leto is learning about the coronavirus after 12 days of meditation

While many people have been following the news of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks, Jared Leto it's just "catching up on what's going on."

The 48-year-old actor revealed that he had been participating in silent mediation and has just resurfaced.

"Wow. 12 days ago I started a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," he wrote Tuesday via social media. "I went out yesterday to a very different world. One that has changed forever. Amazing, to say the least. I get messages from friends and family around the world and catch up on what's going on."

Then he sent some good wishes to his followers.

"I hope you and yours are doing well," added the Oscar winner. "Sending positive energy to everyone. Stay inside. Stay safe."

According to The New York Times, citing "official accounts,quot;, "the coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 182,100 people,quot; worldwide. The newspaper, citing its database, also reported that there have been at least 4,482 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States as of Tuesday morning.