Jared Leto had no idea there was a coronavirus pandemic after spending 12 days in the desert without a phone

It is no secret that the world has changed rapidly in recent weeks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jared Leto had no idea how much because he was on a two-week desert retreat without a phone. The actor and musician shared his shock on social media after returning from his trip.

"Wow. 12 days ago I started a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," wrote the 48-year-old man on Tuesday, December 17. March. “I went out yesterday to a very different world. One that has been changed forever. Mind-blowing, to say the least.

The Thirty Seconds To Mars singer added that he has been receiving messages from friends and family around the world, and that he is "catching up,quot; on what has been happening. Leto ended his message saying that he hopes his fans are doing well. He also sent positive energy to everyone and told his followers to "stay inside,quot; and "stay safe."

Fans immediately responded to the My call life alum, with one writing how crazy it would be to leave the world for 12 days and come back and not have toilet paper. Another marveled at Leto's "moment,quot; for his retirement.

COVID-19 first hit the scene in December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei, China, and in early March the World Health Organization had declared it a global "pandemic,quot;. Since Leto retired, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency, almost all public events have been canceled, schools are closing, and everyone is practicing social distancing and quarantining.

As of March 17, there have been more than 7,100 deaths worldwide from coronaviruses, with cases in more than 160 countries. In the United States, the number of cases exceeded 4,400 with 87 deaths.

President Trump has advised people to avoid groups of ten or more people, and is also working on a financial stimulus package that will generate more money in the pockets of the American people during the crisis. At a press conference on Tuesday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced that it will mail the checks as soon as possible, and they are deferring $ 300 billion in IRS payments.



