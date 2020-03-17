Jared Leto comes out of the desert meditation only to find the world changed by the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML8aa88566c2e2319d7afdb613df4c245411% %MINIFYHTML8aa88566c2e2319d7afdb613df4c245412%

By sending positive energy to fans on their return from 12-day isolation, the leader of 30 Seconds to Mars admits that the scale of the global pandemic is mind-boggling.

Jared Leto He was stunned by the scale of the global coronavirus pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Twitter on Monday, March 16, to tell fans that he had returned from retirement on Sunday, to discover a world that "has changed forever."

"Wow. 12 days ago I started a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," he tweeted. "I went out yesterday to a very different world. One that has changed forever. Amazing, to say the least. I get messages from friends and family around the world and catch up on what's going on."

He added, "I hope you and yours are doing well. Sending positive energy to everyone. Stay inside. Stay safe."

During his meditation, Jared had scheduled several tweets to post to his account, including one detailing the time when he nearly died while climbing.

There have been more than 182,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, with more than 7,100 people dying of Covid-19.