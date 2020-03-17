Janhvi Kapoor's comeback video worth watching

Janhvi Kapoor, 23, is quite a Bollywood diva. Despite the fact that he only has one movie, his followers continue to grow with each passing day due to his presence on social media, regular paparazzi visits, and glamorous appearances at events. The young weapon has several great movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and a few more that are in the works. The actress keeps her fans up-to-date mostly through her Instagram account, but that's not all, Janhvi also shares glimpses of her personal life on social media.

One of the actress's fan pages shared a video of her with her friend where they are seen drinking coconut water. However, the boy can't help but laugh as Janhvi sucks on him making strange sounds. Janhvi is also seen enjoying the fun moment while also getting a little upset. Both are wearing school uniforms and give us an idea of ​​Janhvi's fun-loving side.

