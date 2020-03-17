Jake Rogers to start season in Toledo – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jake Rogers to start season in Toledo - CBS Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Catcher Jake Rogers was chosen for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday by the Detroit Tigers.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Jake Rogers # 34 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Victor Reyes # 22 during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 18, 2019 in Cleveland , Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller / Getty Images)

%MINIFYHTMLbc8ea329d5b395005f9772537baa412011%%MINIFYHTMLbc8ea329d5b395005f9772537baa412012%

Rogers faced stiff competition to play after Detroit acquired catchers Austin Romine and Eric Haase in the offseason.

Rogers made his major league debut last season, hitting .125 in 35 games. Detroit got it in the 2017 deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 5: Catcher Jake Rogers # 34 of the Detroit Tigers throws Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox at first base in a touch in the eighth inning at Comerica Park on August 5, 2019 in Detroit , Michigan. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 7-4. (Photo by Duane Burleson / Getty Images)

Opening day has been delayed in mid-May at the earliest due to the new coronavirus.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published,

transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here