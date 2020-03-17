Jake Rogers to start season in Toledo – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Catcher Jake Rogers was chosen for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday by the Detroit Tigers.

%MINIFYHTMLbc8ea329d5b395005f9772537baa412011% %MINIFYHTMLbc8ea329d5b395005f9772537baa412012% Rogers faced stiff competition to play after Detroit acquired catchers Austin Romine and Eric Haase in the offseason. Rogers made his major league debut last season, hitting .125 in 35 games. Detroit got it in the 2017 deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

Opening day has been delayed in mid-May at the earliest due to the new coronavirus.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published,