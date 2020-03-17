It's time for a threesome at The Conners

Things are getting spicy The Conners by a Jackie Harris.

For the last couple episodes, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) has been exploring being part of a fight with Ron and Janelle, played by real-life married couple Clark Gregg and Jennifer Gray. Now, in an exclusive preview of E! News, Ron and Janelle want to take the next step in their relationship with Jackie. And it's exactly the next step you could be assuming it to be.

"How does this work?" Jackie wonders. "Are you going to make a sandwich while we make it, and then when they're making it, am I going to make a sandwich or am I the sandwich?"

"Janelle thought the three of us should be together," says Ron.

Does that mean no one gets a sandwich?

"I think it would make everyone feel more comfortable," explains Janelle. "I've never been with a woman. Jackie, have I?"