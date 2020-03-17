Israel Secret Service to track patients

JERUSALEM – The head of Israel's bleak internal security service Shin Bet said on Tuesday that his agency received Cabinet approval overnight to begin implementing its technological measures against terrorism to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Israel.

%MINIFYHTML7f150069ee94916d68a4b58f86b8025611% %MINIFYHTML7f150069ee94916d68a4b58f86b8025612%

While Nadav Argaman acknowledged that using the agency's capabilities to track down sick Israeli citizens deviates from typical Shin Bet operations against Palestinian militants, he said the goal was still in line with its overall mission to "save lives. "

He promised that there would be strict oversight to maintain individual privacy and that agents would only use their cell phone geolocation findings and the use of credit cards to warn those who may be exposed to the virus, rather than enforce any ordered quarantine. by the government.

"The other state agencies do not have the necessary technological means to help this effort," Argaman said in a statement. "I am well aware of the delicacy of this matter and have therefore instructed that only a very limited number of agents will handle it and the information will not be saved in the Shin Bet database."

The move was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a series of radical measures to stop the outbreak and immediately raised concerns from civil liberties advocates that the practice would pose serious privacy concerns.

The final go-ahead also came the day a new Israeli legislature swore to follow the country's third election in less than a year, meaning that it omitted the typically required oversight of a special parliamentary subcommittee that had already begun to review the measures. .

Gabi Ashkenazi, a retired military chief who headed the subcommittee in the outgoing parliament, called the government's approval a "holdup in the dead of night." His centrist Blue and White party chief and his retired military commander Benny Gantz also criticized the move.

“These are exceptional times that, unfortunately, require exceptional measures to save lives. That said, we cannot give up transparency and oversight, "said Gantz, Netanyahu's main rival in the election." A functional parliament, even and especially in states of emergency, is a hallmark of democracy and we will be firm in its preservation. "

Netanyahu rejected the comments and said delaying the deployment of the measures could "result in the deaths of many Israelis."

The new coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries, has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide, and has killed more than 7,100. For most people, it only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

More than 300 people have been diagnosed in Israel, and the number is rising rapidly, raising fears that deaths may follow soon, as experts predict many more difficult weeks ahead.

Netanyahu acknowledged that the technology had never been used on civilians before and that it would involve a certain degree of privacy violation. But he said the unprecedented threat to health posed by the virus justified its use.

"These means will greatly help us locate the sick and thus stop the spread of the virus," he said in a televised announcement Monday night. "We will approve these digital tools for a limited period of 30 days. Israel is a democracy and we have to balance individual rights with the greatest needs of all. "

Among various other measures, Israeli health officials have issued public notices ordering tens of thousands of people to quarantine protection at home.

The new plan sought to use mobile phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a much more accurate history of the movements of an infected person before people who could have been diagnosed were diagnosed and identified. been exposed. Those in distress would be notified by text message to the quarantine.

The only other place believed to have used similar technology to combat the coronavirus pandemic is Taiwan, where the government used mobile phones to ensure that infected people do not leave quarantine. Netanyahu's office insisted that Shin Bet would not be involved in enforcing quarantine orders against sick patients and that all of its actions would be shared with health authorities and supervised by legal experts.

Eugene Kontorovich, a professor of law at George Mason University and director of international law at the Jerusalem-based Kohelet Policy Forum, said the Israeli move was justified and legal and should serve as a model for the United States.

"During this and other epidemics, the government has the right to restrict many fundamental freedoms," he said. “A person's rights end where they begin to endanger others. This information is used to save lives by finding people who have been unintentionally exposed and may be spreading the disease. "

Still, the proposal sparked a heated debate over the use of sensitive security technology.

Tuesday's main editorial in the liberal daily Haaretz warned that fighting the new virus in Israel threatened individual rights.

"The state should not determine the location of law-abiding citizens, whose only crime is being infected with the coronavirus," he wrote. "In emergencies, governments have an even greater responsibility than usual not to violate the checks and balances that are the foundation of the democratic system."

____

Follow Aron Heller at www.twitter.com/aronhellerap

___

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.