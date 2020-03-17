Is ibuprofen really risky for coronavirus patients?

France's health minister, Olivier Véran, issued a forceful warning about pain relievers taken by people sick with the coronavirus: stay away from medications like ibuprofen and aspirin.
Take acetaminophen instead, he advised in a tweet on Saturday. So-called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen worsened the symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, he said.
The council left many medical experts scratching their heads. Coronavirus is a new pathogen, and little is known about the disease it causes, called Covid-19, or how patients respond to common medications.
Dr. Véran's warning followed a Letter published in The Lancet this month. The authors of the letter proposed that certain drugs increase the number of so-called ACE2 receptors on cell surfaces.
The coronavirus uses these receptors to infect cells, the authors noted, so in theory patients taking the drugs could be more vulnerable to the virus. One of the drugs was ibuprofen.
But there was no research to back up the discussion. "No data," said Dr. Michele Barry, director of the Center for Innovation in Global Health at Stanford University. He added that there is no reason to think that infected patients should avoid the temporary use of ibuprofen.
"It's all anecdote and fake news of anecdotes," said Dr. Garret FitzGerald, chair of the department of pharmacology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "That is the world we live in."
"Until there is evidence, there is no reason to issue a public health guide,quot; on Nsaids and the coronavirus, he added.
There are reasons to be concerned about long-term and prolonged use of Nsaids, which have been linked to an increased risk of kidney damage in some patients. People who take blood thinners should also avoid NSAIDs.
But for infectious disease specialists, the biggest concern is that when NSAIDs and acetaminophen reduce fever, patients may feel more comfortable, but their lower temperatures may short-circuit the body's primary defense against infection.
Studies have found that if people infected with a variety of viruses and other microorganisms reduce fever, with Nsaids, or with acetaminophen, their symptoms may last longer and continue to clear the virus longer, meaning they can be contagious for periods. longer. .
"Everything that walks, flies, crawls, or swims on the face of the earth produces a fever," said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Even lizards, he added, crawl up to the top of the rocks and sunbathe when sick to raise their temperature.
The immune system works best when the body temperature is higher, allowing it to kill viruses and bacteria more efficiently. Dozens of studies, in animals, reptiles, and humans, have found that fever is beneficial in fighting infection.
But there is a tradeoff. For every 1 degree Celsius that body temperature increases, the metabolic rate increases by 12 percent. "We don't want to pay that metabolic price when we don't have to, so we only increase the temperature when we need it," said Dr. Offit.
A very high temperature, approaching 104 degrees Fahrenheit, is not good for babies, pregnant women, or people with cardiovascular disease. And everyone with a fever that high feels miserable.
But taking a fever-reducing medication can lead to longer periods when people are infectious with viral infections, such as the flu and / or infections with other microorganisms, said Dr. Myron M. Levine, associate dean of global health, vaccination. and infectious diseases at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
There is at least a theoretical danger that fever reducers, including acetaminophen, may have a similar effect in patients with the coronavirus. Although no research has yet been done, "my personal intestinal sensation," said Dr. Levin, is that it might be reasonable for a person infected with the coronavirus to avoid both types of pain relievers.
A drug like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can reduce fever, but you shouldn't keep taking it constantly, said Dr. Marguerite Neill, an infectious disease expert at Brown University. Let the fever do its work.
"A single dose of a Nsaid when the temperature is 103 or 104 in an adult who has the flu; I'm not saying that is wrong," said Dr. Neill. "But don't keep pumping if the fever is lower."
He quoted an eighteenth-century English physician, Dr. Thomas Sydenham: "Fever is the engine of nature that she brings to the battlefield to defeat her enemies."