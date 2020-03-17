Is ibuprofen really risky for coronavirus patients?

"Until there is evidence, there is no reason to issue a public health guide,quot; on Nsaids and the coronavirus, he added.

There are reasons to be concerned about long-term and prolonged use of Nsaids, which have been linked to an increased risk of kidney damage in some patients. People who take blood thinners should also avoid NSAIDs.

But for infectious disease specialists, the biggest concern is that when NSAIDs and acetaminophen reduce fever, patients may feel more comfortable, but their lower temperatures may short-circuit the body's primary defense against infection.

Studies have found that if people infected with a variety of viruses and other microorganisms reduce fever, with Nsaids, or with acetaminophen, their symptoms may last longer and continue to clear the virus longer, meaning they can be contagious for periods. longer. .

"Everything that walks, flies, crawls, or swims on the face of the earth produces a fever," said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Even lizards, he added, crawl up to the top of the rocks and sunbathe when sick to raise their temperature.

The immune system works best when the body temperature is higher, allowing it to kill viruses and bacteria more efficiently. Dozens of studies, in animals, reptiles, and humans, have found that fever is beneficial in fighting infection.

But there is a tradeoff. For every 1 degree Celsius that body temperature increases, the metabolic rate increases by 12 percent. "We don't want to pay that metabolic price when we don't have to, so we only increase the temperature when we need it," said Dr. Offit.