Is ibuprofen bad for the coronavirus? Experts say evidence is scant – BGR

French health officials advised against the use of ibuprofen and other NSAIDs for symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Other health officials now question this logic, saying that supporting evidence is scant.

People with underlying health problems and older people who are already avoiding NSAIDs should follow their doctor's orders.

Days ago, health experts in France urged citizens to avoid using ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat the symptoms of coronavirus infection. They urged citizens and anyone with COVID-19 to opt for paracetamol (acetaminophen) in medications like Tylenol, saying that the inflammation-fighting properties of ibuprofen may ultimately make the infection more severe.

Now others in the field are questioning the logic behind that advice, noting that there are no established studies showing that NSAIDs worsen COVID-19 symptoms. As CNN reports, experts are discussing whether the public should heed the guideline and avoid medications, or whether the recommendation is based on factors unrelated to the coronavirus.

The concern raised by health officials in France is based on the idea that reducing inflammation could suppress the body's natural immune response to infection and ultimately worsen symptoms. It makes sense, and some health experts around the world have supported the idea, but others say there is no evidence that this immune suppression actually occurs, at least in humans.

"There is data from basic science studies that have shown that Covid-19 binds to a protein on the surface of cells called ACE2," said Dr. Yogen Kanthi of the University of Michigan. "There is a hypothetical risk that giving NSAIDs like ibuprofen could increase ACE2 levels shown in animal models, but not in patients."

Meanwhile, Dr. Muge Cevik of the University of St. Andrews Division of Global Infection and Health turned to Twitter for advice. Cevik said she is "deeply concerned about this bold statement,quot; by the French health authorities, adding that "there is no reference to the claim, which is causing public concern."

Deeply concerned about this bold statement by the French Ministry of Health without reference to the claim, which is causing public concern. There is no scientific evidence that ibuprofen causes the worst results in # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/gpCGpF4N0D – dr muge cevik (@mugecevik) March 14, 2020

The effects of ibuprofen and other NSAIDs on the human body have been studied for decades, and are believed to put pressure on organs such as the kidneys. Infections can also affect the kidneys to varying degrees, and people with COVID-19 may benefit from avoiding ibuprofen in favor of the alternative.

Most people who have struggled to fight their COVID-19 infection are elderly or have underlying health problems. These people are often told to avoid NSAIDs for a variety of reasons, and in those cases it is obviously a good idea to continue to follow the advice of doctors. However, the general statement that discourages the use of ibuprofen by anyone who may have COVID-19 is not directly supported by any existing study.

