Iraqi President Salih appoints Adnan al-Zurfi as new designated PM | Iraq News

Iraqi President Barham Salih named Adnan al-Zurfi as the country's new appointed prime minister, in the latest attempt to resolve a months-long political crisis.

Al-Zurfi has 30 days to form his cabinet, which he must then submit to a vote of confidence in Iraq's fragile parliament. The 54-year-old former governor of the Shiite holy city of Najaf heads the Nasr parliamentary group of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

The 54-year-old man would replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who resigned in December after massive popular protests against a government that protesters consider corrupt, inept and committed to the powerful neighbor Iran.

A senior government source told the AFP news agency that the political factions had been intensely debating the names for days, seeking a "non-contentious,quot; figure to preserve the status quo.

Al-Zurfi's appointment came two weeks after former Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the position, accusing political parties of obstructing him.

Zurfi was a former official of the United States-led authorities who took over Iraq after the 2003 US invasion that deposed former ruler Saddam Hussein.