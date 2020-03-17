iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Galaxy S20 Ultra speed test results are shocking – BGR

%MINIFYHTML67f705dd8a3679bd46caf040db66a97411% %MINIFYHTML67f705dd8a3679bd46caf040db66a97412%

Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra has 16GB of RAM and comes face to face with Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max in an outdated speed test.

Apple's high-end iPhone tends to beat Android competitors, but the S20 Ultra offers performance that can truly withstand Apple's industry-leading Bionic A13 processor.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra barely outperforms Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max, but the tides will certainly turn once Apple launches the iPhone 12 later this year.

Given that today's smartphone market is almost 13 years old right now, it's kind of fun that we're still running speed tests with the best smartphones on the market. After all, whether you're a hardened Android user or a fan of the iPhone, the reality is that any flagship you buy today offers performance that until a few years ago was unheard of. Suffice to say, it's hard to imagine a scenario where someone spends money for a new iPhone or Android device and subsequently complains about slow performance.

Still, there can only be one king, and perhaps just out of curiosity, the public often demands to know which smartphone stands out above all others. In light of that, the PhoneBuff The YouTube channel recently decided to pit an iPhone 11 Pro Max armed with Apple's A13 Bionic against a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It's an old-fashioned speed test, and we're here to see which flagship takes the crown this year.

As a quick point of interest, before we get to the test itself, it's worth noting that the iPhone 11 Pro Max has 4GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a whopping 16GB of RAM. This of course shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that Apple has always lagged behind in the RAM department.

That said, it is time to dive into the test itself. As the video below demonstrates, Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is off to an impressive start and manages to complete a number of tasks a little faster than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 11 Pro Max begins to come back and finally takes the lead once the task moves to open a 500-page document and perform calculations in Microsoft Excel.

However, iPhone 11 Pro Max begins to lose ground once the task turns into photo editing in Snapseed. From task to task, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20 Ultra are truly in a back-and-forth battle. And while this may seem normal for the course, it's worth noting that Apple's flagship iPhone models routinely defeat all of Android's competitors. In short, the S20 Ultra really does work in the performance department in a way that previous Samsung Galaxy flagships hadn't.

The iPhone finally wins the first lap, but the S20 Ultra, bolstered by its 16GB of RAM, manages to open previously opened apps in their previous state a little better than the iPhone. When the dust died down, Samsung's S20 Ultra managed to score a small but significant victory over the iPhone 11 Pro Max in about 10 seconds.

Once again, the victory here is somewhat symbolic given that Apple's iPhone 12 will certainly crush the S20 Ultra when it comes to gross performance. Still, it's a good, if not a rare, performance win for Samsung.

Image Source: PhoneBuff