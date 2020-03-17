Insurance is protected – Deadline

While the industry gives way under the weight of COVID-19, crew members who often live on salary-to-salary are on the front lines of those financially affected.

But what about below-line workers most vulnerable to infection? Makeup artists and stylists are bound by the trade to be close and personal with people. Now, with their job canceled and social distancing, they not only have to worry about paying the bills, but also whether they are the most likely in the industry to develop symptoms.

As of Tuesday lunchtime, Randy Sayer, the Los Angeles-based Business Representative for the Local 706 hair and makeup guild, has been on the phone tirelessly for seven and a half hours straight. With 2,000 of its 2,100 members out of work right now, it is essentially triage, doing its best to reassure, listen, counsel and offer emotional support. First of all, it tells you about protecting your health.

Related story Amazon ends the weeks of & # 39; Love Island France & # 39; early after South Africa declared the national coronavirus disaster

Health insurance has never felt as vital as it does now, and during a call this morning with international union president Matthew Loeb and international vice presidents Michael Miller and Thomas Davis, Sayer says a plan was put in place to protect the insurance of the members. The film industry's Health and Pension Plan, Sayer says, is "a more than a billion dollar plan and no one will allow this to fail." Members who lost their jobs due to the virus will be protected. "No one is going to be hung out to dry."

Flooded with calls from anxious people whose insurance covers his entire family, Sayer says the Guild plans to be flexible about paying dues. "I tell people," I know that you are already afraid of the fees or copayments that are due on April 1.S t, I tell you that we are going to cross that bridge when we reach it. "The work is not there, our people are suffering, we understand that … If I have to take another one, I will pay on July 1S tWe will not go anywhere. The entertainment industry will recover. "

There is some hope that these artists are somewhat protected by virtue of their training. As Sayer says, "When it comes to artistic makeup training, or people who are stylists who have received a state cosmetology license, we are really good at not passing the disease from one person to another."

On the east coast, the head of the hairdressing department, Brian Badie (Queen & Slim, true detective) do you agree. “For me as a stylist, part of my job is to stay sterile, because I touch people for a living. I take many precautions. I always wash my hands, I don't shake hands on set as a rule, even before the crown came. "

Badie has been home since Thursday when production stopped at her current concert, Amazon show Teacher, who shot at Poughkeepsie at Vassar College. Fortunately, Badie recently completed an eight-month job at Lovecraft Country and you have savings. Amazon has also paid everyone for two weeks in advance, a plan they told Badie they will continue to evaluate.

Badie says friends in Atlanta have not been offered to pay for their darkened shows. But, he is hearing that the guild has allowed people to dive into their annuity funds if they need to.

On that question of the situation of the annuity fund, Sayer says: “Same union, different plan. There is an east coast plan and a west coast plan. The west coast plan is in talks. It is too early to talk about everything. But your retirement plan taxes you when you touch it, so if you take a big chunk out of it, you'll be taxed for that. Therefore, we are trying to lay the groundwork for tax relief. If people take a sizable portion of $ 10, or $ 20,000 of what will become their retirement, and half of that goes toward taxes, that takes away the benefit of that. " The fiscal easing plan is being "worked out," he says, but sees it as "one last ditch. No one wants to dive into his retirement plan. However, for some people this could be a stopgap measure. I hope our state government and eventually our federal government will take care of this. "

For some, however, there is no safety net. Non-guild members, who may be day laborers on set, not only have no guild endorsement, but also see their other regular earnings from individual makeup sessions or hairstyling disappear due to direct health risks. The close nature of the job means that even going to a person's house to see them alone feels treacherous.

Liz Sustaita is a non-union hair stylist who hones her photo shoots and event talent, works informally on sets and owns a chair in West Hollywood's 454 North Room. She is about to go to a client's house, but she is nervous. "I'm concerned that I don't have to be doing that," she says. "But since we are 1099 (independent) we don't have sick days, we don't have vacation days, we can't use anything, so if we are not really in the living room or on set or doing a job, we are earning zero dollars."

In the UK, the production still stands on the film. True things about me, starring and produced by Ruth Wilson and Jude Law. The film's hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey is at home today, but is about to return to work on the Kent-based set after a day of fever. She had been sent home immediately at the first sign of illness, but, as her fever had subsided and without any other symptoms, she will be allowed to return to the set tomorrow.

"They have been very attentive," she says. "We only started last week, and now we go day by day. But everything else has been closed, so I don't know how long we will go." Stacey has been incredibly strict, religiously disinfecting everything and wearing glasses to put on makeup. "But the question is," she says, "we are so close to other people's faces and there is no way to escape that." We are touching people's faces and touching people's hair. "

Production was originally planned for five weeks in the UK and one week in Spain. “But immediately, we saw that we weren't going to go there. It's very scary, all the movies that I joined this year are obviously closed or pressing or just in limbo right now. I don't have a job planned this year and it hasn't been that way for me in a long time. "

Back in Los Angeles, Sayer prepares for an afternoon press conference and many more phone calls. He sounds tired. "If I had this conversation with you ten days ago," he says, "you would have thought I was a nut. Just a crazy person talking about things from the past few days."