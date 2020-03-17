Inside the very relaxed beach day of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron They are taking their meeting to the beach.

On Tuesday, High school Stars were seen sunbathing together in Palm Beach, Florida, just days after igniting romance rumors with their reunion.

Dressed in a white bikini and enjoying the company of a 27-year-old Florida native, Hannah caught some waves and dated her finalist, who was sporting a pair of pink swimsuits and some friends.

"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a friend and taken to the beach. The three of them sat on the grass chatting for a while and then the rest of the group joined them, including (Tyler's brother) Ryan Cameron"shared an eyewitness. "They all played volleyball for a while and when they were done they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area through the grass (separately)."