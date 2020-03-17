Inside the very relaxed beach day of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron They are taking their meeting to the beach.
On Tuesday, High school Stars were seen sunbathing together in Palm Beach, Florida, just days after igniting romance rumors with their reunion.
Dressed in a white bikini and enjoying the company of a 27-year-old Florida native, Hannah caught some waves and dated her finalist, who was sporting a pair of pink swimsuits and some friends.
"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a friend and taken to the beach. The three of them sat on the grass chatting for a while and then the rest of the group joined them, including (Tyler's brother) Ryan Cameron"shared an eyewitness. "They all played volleyball for a while and when they were done they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area through the grass (separately)."
The witness added, "Hannah wrapped herself in a towel and sat down to talk to the girls while the boys played more volleyball. After that, Hannah, Tyler and the friend got into the same car and drove off together."
AM / SplashNews.com
Despite the surprise nature of 25 years. Single At Alumbre's visit, the eyewitness emphasized that the dynamic duo seemed platonic during their trip to the beach, noting that "Hannah seemed to fit everyone perfectly."
"Hannah and Tyler spent four hours together on the beach, as there was no obvious PDA, but they seemed to be lovingly engaged in each other's company," the source continued. "There were a lot of looks in the eyes and smiles of each other. The two seemed very relaxed with each other, having easy conversations with lots of laughs and smiles."
"The mood was cheerful and jovial, optimistic and energetic," added the witness. "They seemed to be a group of close friends who know each other very well and enjoy a lot of physical and sports activities."
This is the third time that Hannah and Tyler have been seen together in the past few weeks. Over the weekend, cameras captured the model picking up Hannah from Palm Beach International Airport. An eagle-eyed fanatic also saw Tyler load his suitcase into his car after he landed in the Sunshine State.
"Tyler and Hannah seemed really happy to see each other. They felt very comfortable together and their interactions seemed very friendly, natural and genuine," another source told E! News, adding that they did not emit couple vibrations. "Things didn't seem romantic. There was no PDA."
While neither Hannah nor Tyler have addressed their meeting, a source close to the stars shared with E! News that they have recently "gotten closer,quot; to their mother Andrea Hermann CameronHis sudden death earlier this month.
"They are not dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since her mother passed away," a third source explained to E! News. "She reached out right away and Tyler appreciated her support. They've recently come up and he's really grateful to have her around." The source added: "Hannah knew her mother and it is comforting for him to have her support and to be close to him and his family."
After learning that Andrea was dead, Hannah flew to Tyler's hometown Jupiter to be with him. "Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were at Miller & # 39; s Ale House in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday to celebrate Andrea Cameron," an eyewitness told E! News of the first meeting of the duo. "Hannah came to Miller first, then Tyler showed up a little later and they sat upstairs."
To show Tyler's support, Hannah left him a heartfelt message on Instagram after he shared an emotional video of his mother's last moments: "Your mom would be really proud of you and how you honor life here with the platform you have. Proud of you too TC ".
