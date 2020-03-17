Inmates from Brazil captured after coronavirus escape | News from Brazil

Brazil has recaptured more than 500 prisoners who fled from four jails before a planned closure of the facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to prison authorities.

The Secretary of the São Paulo Prison Administration was still counting the number of fugitives on Tuesday, after the massive escape the day before, according to authorities. Local media reported Monday that some 1,300 inmates had escaped during the riots.

The four jails, Mongagua, Tremembe, Porto Feliz, and Mirandopolis, allow prisoners to go out to work or study during the day and return to the facility at night.

As a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic on March 11, prison authorities planned to halt daily release programs to prevent inmates from spreading the disease while out of prison. prison and infect other inmates. her return

The prison authority had said that the measure was being instituted for the benefit of 34,000 inmates, as well as guards and staff.

In addition to the escapes, there were "acts of insubordination,quot; over the measure in the prison, but the state Prison Administration said the situation had been immediately controlled.

Coronavirus risk for prisons

Brazil was the first country to confirm an infection in Latin America. As of Tuesday, the country of more than 209 million people had reported 234 infections with no deaths. The disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, has infected 184,000 worldwide with more than 7,500 deaths, according to the WHO.

Highly populated prisons have proven to be a particular challenge to governments around the world in their race to contain the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Iran announced the temporary release of 85,000 people from prison, many political prisoners, in a bid to prevent spread among prisoners.

In the United States, advocates have warned that the prison system is not ready for an outbreak, while human rights groups have called for the release of high-risk inmates.

In Italy, an order restricting prison visits caused riots last week.