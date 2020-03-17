India's Taj Mahal closed on fears of coronavirus | India News

India will close the iconic UNESCO-listed Taj Mahal to visitors on Tuesday as part of measures to try to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism ministry said Monday.

"All ticket monuments and all other museums were ordered closed until March 31," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tweeted Monday.

According to the AFP news agency, most schools and entertainment facilities, including cinemas, have already been closed across India, the world's second most populous country with 1.3 billion people.

The South Asian nation has reported 114 cases of infection and two deaths from the virus. But experts say India's already overburdened medical system would have a hard time dealing with a major surge in severe cases.

On Sunday, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi proposed establishing an emergency fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic in South Asia, with New Delhi offering $ 10 million to make it work, Reuters reported.

"Any one of us can use the fund to cover the cost of immediate actions," Modi told the other nations leaders of the South Asia Regional Cooperation Association (SAARC): Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal , Pakistan and Sri Lanka – via video conference.

Although coronavirus infections have remained low in South Asia so far, Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 184 infected with the virus.

Globally, the number of deaths exceeded 6,500 with more than 168,000 infections in 142 countries and territories.

Jewel of Muslim art & # 39;

The UN cultural agency, UNESCO, calls the white marble Taj the "jewel of Muslim art." United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited the site last month during their official visit to India.

The Taj Mahal, built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, attracted More than seven million visitors in 2018-2019 year, earning Rs 86 million rupees ($ 11.6 million) revenue.

India has also suspended all entering tourists and will ban non-Indian passengers from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom from Wednesday.

Travelers coming to or transiting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait must undergo a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in India, the government announced Monday.

Arrivals from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany are already subject to similar restrictions, while most of the border points with neighboring Bangladesh and Myanmar have been closed.

In Mumbai, unions involved with its Bollywood film industry, one of the largest in the world, said they would stop working until the end of March.

The closure of the Taj Mahal, the most visited site in India, occurred when the central bank, after an emergency meeting, said on Monday that it would increase cash injections into financial markets by one trillion rupees ($ 13.5 billion) to address the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India also announced another round of currency swaps to inject $ 2 billion into the market to stabilize the rupee, which fell to record lows last week.