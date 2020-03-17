Indianapolis Colts agree to a $ 25 million, one-year contract with quarterback Philip Rivers | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML21642074e29ea43dd5fba63d1ec71c5011% %MINIFYHTML21642074e29ea43dd5fba63d1ec71c5012%





The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a $ 25 million, one-year contract with former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in one of the most anticipated offseason moves.

The 38-year-old had been an unrestricted free agent after it was announced in February that the Chargers were leaving him after 16 seasons together.

Rivers struggled late in the 2019 season, ending the year 390 with 591 passes for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns (his fewest since 2007) and 20 interceptions (the most seconds in his career).

The deal was confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Texans trade Hopkins for cardinals The Houston Texans are trading star catcher DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

Jacoby Brissett was entrusted with the initial job in Indianapolis last season after Andrew Luck announced his retirement at the age of 29 in light of several exhausting career setbacks in his career.

The former New England Patriots substitute finished with a steady 272 of 447 passes for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns, but apparently couldn't convince general manager Chris Ballard of his ability to lead a Super Bowl charge.

Rivers' arrival in Indianapolis further underscores the organization's mindset of winning now, following the recent acquisition of San Francisco defensive tackle 49ers DeForest Buckner in exchange for a first-round pick.

49ers trade Buckner to Colts The San Francisco 49ers have traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick.

Rivers has experience working with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni after spending time together in San Diego.

Between his previous ties to key personnel and the elite offensive line at Indy, Rivers always seemed like a logical match for a talented team to fuel a deep playoff career.

The NC State product was selected No. 4 overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft, before heading to San Diego in an exchange that saw Eli Manning, No. 1 overall pick, move in the opposite direction after Explain that he had no intention of signing for the Chargers.

Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Colts by the Patriots for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in 2017.

Cousins ​​and Vikings agree to two-year extension The Minnesota Vikings are signing quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​for a new two-year contract extension.

After making just two appearances in his first two seasons, Rivers led the Chargers to a 14-2 record in 2016 and earned the first of eight Pro Bowl picks thus far in his career.

In 2008 he led the league in touchdown passes with 34 before pitching for a total of 4,710 NFL yards in 2010 and posting the best completion percentage in 2013.