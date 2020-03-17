India struggles to escape a coronavirus crisis. So far, it is working.

NEW DELHI – Over the weekend in Lucknow, one of the largest cities in India, young people crowded into pubs. Despite the Indian government rushing to block things, few in the bar scene took the coronavirus very seriously.
"I'm not scared. Like, I go out partying, I sleep," said Akshay Gupta, an accountant who was going to bars on Saturday night. "The scare is overrated."
India has reported around 125 cases of coronavirus, and it is a mystery how the world's second most populous nation, with 1.3 billion people, has remained relatively unscathed as the number of cases explodes east and west. That has generated a feeling of almost disbelief about the crisis in some sectors.
Doctors say there are far more cases in India than have been detected, due to the difficulties of being tested, or that India has managed to escape the worst, possibly due to rapid and strict efforts from the start. .
In Kerala, in the south, the Authorities used GPS technology, CCTV images, and mobile phone records to track the movements of an Indian family believed to be among the first infected here. They returned from Italy in late February, and within days, medical teams were deployed to all the places they had visited, including banks, restaurants, and churches, and quickly quarantined almost everyone they had entered contact: almost 1,000 people.
India was also one of the first nations to essentially close its borders, canceling visas and denying entry to all but a select few foreigners. Some states, like Kerala, are beginning to tighten internal borders, taking the temperature of passengers in cars and monitoring people on trains.
So far, if not all, of the coronavirus cases in India have come from travelers: a group of Italian tourists who visited Rajasthan, unaided, spread many of the cases. But public health experts fear what will happen if community transmission begins to take off, especially in urban areas filled with poor sanitation and where many people live face-to-face.
"The challenge of a large country like overcrowded India is that some people will always go off the grid, wherever you put it," said Dipanjan Roy, an Indian epidemiologist who has worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. and for the World. Health organization.
He was also concerned with what he called the "let's wait until tomorrow,quot; attitude. Indian health officials should have put in place more severe quarantines in February, he said.
"It cost them that month," said Dr. Roy.
But he and other doctors said that India offered certain advantages, including a decent track record containing flu epidemics and the fact that India is one of the world's largest producers of generic drugs.
Antibiotics are often dispensed over the counter here, which worries some medical professionals. But in a situation like this, experts said it could help: Many of the people who die from the coronavirus succumb to secondary infections, and some of them can be treated with antibiotics.
Demographics also work to the advantage of India. The population here is considerably younger than in the most affected countries, and younger people are much more likely to weather the virus. Another possible factor is that the climate in India is warmer, and it is about to get very hot, although it has not been clinically proven to have a major effect.
State authorities across India are now ordering the same kinds of restrictions as in the worst affected nations. Schools are closing. So are swimming pools, gyms, sports stadiums, shopping malls and cinemas. Weddings and other public gatherings are prohibited, although people continue to do so.
In many places it is life as always. In New Delhi, the capital and other major cities like Lucknow, restaurants may be a little more deserted, but many people are still hanging out. There are still traffic jams, although traffic on Monday was noticeably lighter in Mumbai and commuter trains were largely empty. Online shopping services like Amazon and the digital supermarket BigBasket saw an increase in orders when shoppers rushed to stock up on food and supplies without leaving their homes.
Dr. Henk Bekedam, representative of the World Health Organization in India, said that all coronavirus cases in the country were "traceable,quot; and that there was still no evidence of community transmission or an unofficial patient count.
He said that India has so far managed to keep cases low by responding quickly and aggressively to the coronavirus and urging people to practice social distancing.
"I have been quite impressed by India," said Dr. Bekedam. "From the beginning they have been taking it very seriously.
The government has tried to get ahead of the rumors: the line of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, it is "Say no to panic, say yes to precautions,quot;. But some of Mr. Modi's supporters and even officials in his Bharatiya Janata Party, or B.J.P., are confused people.
Over the weekend, a well-known Hindu nationalist group celebrated a party to drink cow urine, saying that the urine had medicinal properties and drinking it could prevent the coronavirus. A legislator in Mr. Modi's party has uttered similar things, leaving many people wondering if it might be true. Other party leaders continue to organize large demonstrations, with people flocking.
Throughout India, poultry markets are having great success. Many Indians believe that you can contract the coronavirus by eating chicken. Wholesale chicken prices have plummeted by more than 50 percent as misinformation has circulated on social media that eating chicken or other meat can spread the coronavirus. Several government agencies have issued statements to assure people that there is no link between the coronavirus and chicken, but it has not helped.
Testing has also been a problem. Until last week, it was difficult to get a coronavirus test in India unless a patient showed symptoms and had traveled abroad or was close to someone who had. While South Korea has evaluated more than 4,800 people per million and Italy more than 1,000, India has evaluated around 5 per million.
But government scientists insist that India has expanded its test kits from 20,000 in January to now approximately one million, and that the tests are more widely available and can be processed in a few days in a network of more than 50 national laboratories.
Still, one The Kerala doctor lost his job this month after trying to test a patient.
After Dr. Shinu Syamalan, a general medicine practitioner, referred a patient who had a fever and had returned from the Middle East to the government health department, the owner of the private clinic where Dr. Syamalan worked dismissed her.
“The owner said that people would stop coming to my clinic if they knew that a coronavirus patient was here. It was very hard on me, ”said Dr. Syamalan.
The state health department declined to take the case seriously, he said, and the patient walked away untested.
Shalini Venugopal contributed reports from New Delhi and Vindu Goel from Mumbai.
