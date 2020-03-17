India struggles to escape a coronavirus crisis. So far, it is working.

NEW DELHI – Over the weekend in Lucknow, one of the largest cities in India, young people crowded into pubs. Despite the Indian government rushing to block things, few in the bar scene took the coronavirus very seriously.

"I'm not scared. Like, I go out partying, I sleep," said Akshay Gupta, an accountant who was going to bars on Saturday night. "The scare is overrated."

India has reported around 125 cases of coronavirus, and it is a mystery how the world's second most populous nation, with 1.3 billion people, has remained relatively unscathed as the number of cases explodes east and west. That has generated a feeling of almost disbelief about the crisis in some sectors.

Doctors say there are far more cases in India than have been detected, due to the difficulties of being tested, or that India has managed to escape the worst, possibly due to rapid and strict efforts from the start. .