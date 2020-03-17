In pictures: World races to contain coronavirus

The World Health Organization described the coronavirus pandemic as the "definition of global health crisis of our time,quot; and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

Globally, more than 168,000 have been infected and around 6,600 have died. Nearly 80,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

%MINIFYHTMLcc77a2196b9ff4d30cb3a2fcccd5473511% %MINIFYHTMLcc77a2196b9ff4d30cb3a2fcccd5473512%

Many countries imposed bans on mass gatherings, closed sports games, and canceled cultural and religious events, while medical experts urged people to practice "social distancing,quot; to curb the spread.