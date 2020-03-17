In China, life returns to normal as the coronavirus outbreak slows down | News

%MINIFYHTML01241a4b1d93bdcf5f57189bf0c0fd3b11% %MINIFYHTML01241a4b1d93bdcf5f57189bf0c0fd3b12%

Chongqing, China – "Look! What a big fish!" Ding Shijiu exclaimed with joy after catching a carp from the lake where he normally fishes.

Sitting under a tree full of spring flowers on a warm day, Ding can finally catch up with old friends on some fishing sessions, something he hasn't been able to do since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across China in January, prompting him that caused a major blockade of cities and provinces across the country.

"The last two months they felt surreal and, believe me, I'm almost 70 years old and I've seen a lot of things," Yang said as she pointed to her friends, unable to contain her excitement at seeing them again.

"But we are all still alive, and I am very happy that the worst is over."

"This is the first time I have fished in this lake again since the Lunar New Year. I am very happy," Yang said with a smile, before trying to catch another fish.

Like many people in China, Yang has spent almost all of the past two months at home, as the central government imposed unprecedented quarantine measures across the country in a drastic attempt to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The central Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, were completely closed.

As the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad has outstripped those in China, draconian measures that appear to have quelled the outbreak domestically, particularly outside Hubei, are gradually easing.

Chongqing, the hometown of Yang that borders Hubei, has had more than 500 confirmed cases since the disease began to spread to the municipality. But now, there have been no cases in the city for several days.

The slowdown is not just in Chongqing. Across the country, 13 of 34 provinces in China have cleared the remaining cases, and approximately 69,000 of 81,000 confirmed cases have been discharged.

Pressure relief

Even in Hubei, where about 10,000 cases remain, the pressure on front-line medical workers has decreased. On March 17, the first group of nearly 4,000 medical workers who were parachuted into Wuhan to help control the outbreak were able to leave.

With so many provinces that have degraded their levels of emergency response, China is slowly and cautiously returning to normal life.

Classes gradually resume after most students spent the past month or so at home and studying online. In provinces classified as "low risk of infection,quot;, including Guizhou, Qinghai, Tibet and Xinjiang, local governments have allowed educational institutions to resume classes this month.

"I really couldn't focus while taking online courses, and I can't afford to waste any more time because the university entrance exam is in a few months," said Ouyang Yanjiang, a student in Guiyang, referring to the highly competitive national competition. exam that determines which university students can attend. "I'm glad we go back to school."

Meanwhile, factories ordered to suspend operations are also starting to pick up their assembly lines after what many small business owners who spoke to Al Jazeera described as something akin to a "near-death experience,quot; for their companies.

According to the latest report released by China's National Bureau of Statistics, in January and February, the peak of the outbreak in the country, industrial production in the world's second-largest economy plummeted to the lowest point since 1998, and the rate unemployment soared to more than 6 percent, the highest on record.

The suspension has bankrupted many companies, but as quarantine measures are loosened, many are preparing for an upturn in production.

Cities with a high density of manufacturing industry, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen in the south, are organizing the return of their employees to work and pressing for long-suspended business to resume.

For example, the production line at Woniu, a Guangzhou-based kitchenware factory, was stopped on January 20, the day the government confirmed human transmission of the virus.

The factory boss told Al Jazeera that, with their earnings close to zero for the past two months, they had been on the verge of closing the facility forever. But on March 9, their reopening proposal was accepted by the government, and they are now back in business.

"It is still a lot of pressure to break even, but at least now we are back to work," Liu Lufei told Al Jazeera during a chat session on Taobao, Alibaba's online shopping site. "Dear God, it was a difficult time."

The harsh effect the outbreak had on people's lives also seems to be diminishing.

Chengdu, famous for its hot spots and gastronomic culture, now only has a dozen cases remaining and the provincial government has said that no new ones have been detected in the past three weeks.

That has allowed for a gradual reopening of the restaurants, although people remain cautious.

In videos shared online, restaurant patrons line up in front of the city's many popular restaurants, wearing masks and a safe distance from each other.

During the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, Chengdu residents told Al Jazeera that the first thing they planned to do when the emergency ended was to go to a restaurant, "eat hot pots with friends and family."

For a city whose soul has a "stew flavor," as some playfully describe it, the reopening of Chengdu's stew restaurants gives residents almost incomparable reassurance that the worst of the outbreak has passed.

"We are only allowed to accept 50 percent of our restaurant's maximum capacity for diners, and that's the rule for all restaurants in Sichuan (the surrounding province)," Xiao Ma, waiter at Shudaxia, a famous churros restaurant in Chengdu. , said. "But in the past few days, we've been reaching that line almost non-stop."

"People's taste buds have been accumulated for too long," Ma joked.

Gradual travel allowed

In addition to dining out, people are also gradually regaining their ability to travel. Many provinces and cities have constantly resumed their public transportation, including long-distance inter-provincial buses that were suspended across the country days after Wuhan was closed on January 23.

Even in Hubei, the provincial epidemic prevention and control command has allowed "low and medium risk,quot; areas, such as Xianning and Yichang, to start operating public transport again.

News coverage of the outbreak has also been eased. In late January and February, it was difficult to turn on a television or use a mobile phone without constantly being exposed to the news about the coronavirus, but with the epicenter shifting to Europe, many entertainment shows are making a comeback on Chinese television.

"Now I can see something on TV that is not about coronavirus, and that was unimaginable last month," said Zeng Yunru, a Wuhan resident. "It's funny that we all seem to have forgotten what our life was like before the virus."

Reopening of barber shops, parks that welcome tourists again, migrant workers returning to their jobs: the calamity that disrupted Chinese society seems to be steadily receding.

However, as life begins to return to normal, experts fear that there is still an underlying risk. There is concern that as soon as the expansive quarantine measures are lifted, China will be affected by a second wave of infection, especially as the coronavirus is now a global pandemic and imported cases outnumber local ones.

China reported only one new case of domestic coronavirus on Monday in Hubei. Twenty other cases were of travelers who came from abroad.

"I don't think anyone is saying that the outbreak is over, only that the worst seems to be over," Zeng said when asked about her concerns. "What we can do is keep exercising social distancing and slowly returning our lives to normal."