I'm dating a man who sleeps naked with his ex-wife – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

My two memoirs: "The Mighty Queens of Freeville: A Story of Surprising Second Chances,quot; (2010, Hachette) and "Strangers Tten to Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Coming Home,quot; (2018, Hachette) are available in your favorite bookshelf or library.

Enjoy this 2010 "Best of the,quot; "Battle of the Sexes,quot; column. I'll be back with fresh questions and answers next week.

Dear Amy: I live inside one of the most extreme liberal strongholds in the country. Here men are downplayed, ordered to the rear, and, even more often, told exactly what to think and do.

I am an active 63 year old boy and have worked hard to get where I am. I want to enjoy my life to the fullest riding motorcycles along the coast and sea kayaking in open water.

Fortunately, I am often accompanied by much younger types of "Barbie dolls,quot;. I have invited many women my age to join me, but they hatefully tell me that I am an old fool to be seen with these much younger women.

Why do I have to live my life at the speed of smell just to satisfy these old and progressive blue-haired hairs that march towards the end of their lives becoming bingo captains in their church?

Are you acting young and refusing to slow down to please liberal teachers in my community?

– Living my life

Dear life: While you stereotype people the way you do, you're also going to be stereotyped.

You are too involved and angry at other people's opinions about you. In fact, due to the volume and tone of her protest, I can only assume that, on some level, she fears that she will not be able to keep up with the social and intellectual challenges of being with a woman in her age group.

