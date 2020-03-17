I'm dating a man who sleeps naked with his ex-wife – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

Dear Amy: I live inside one of the most extreme liberal strongholds in the country. Here men are downplayed, ordered to the rear, and, even more often, told exactly what to think and do.

I am an active 63 year old boy and have worked hard to get where I am. I want to enjoy my life to the fullest riding motorcycles along the coast and sea kayaking in open water.

Fortunately, I am often accompanied by much younger types of "Barbie dolls,quot;. I have invited many women my age to join me, but they hatefully tell me that I am an old fool to be seen with these much younger women.

Why do I have to live my life at the speed of smell just to satisfy these old and progressive blue-haired hairs that march towards the end of their lives becoming bingo captains in their church?

Are you acting young and refusing to slow down to please liberal teachers in my community?

– Living my life

Dear life: While you stereotype people the way you do, you're also going to be stereotyped.

You are too involved and angry at other people's opinions about you. In fact, due to the volume and tone of her protest, I can only assume that, on some level, she fears that she will not be able to keep up with the social and intellectual challenges of being with a woman in her age group.

But if your delight in the thrilling journey that your existence is makes you an "old fool," then walk away and wear your title with pride.

June 2010

Dear Amy: I was dating a 45-year-old man. He was married for 20 years, was legally separated for four years, and now divorced for six months.

He seems to think it is normal for him and his ex-wife to sleep together naked when they visit, which they do almost every month. He told me that my objections reflected my narrow American point of view, and said that their relationship was not sexual.

He is Canadian.

Call me crazy, but that didn't seem like normal behavior, regardless of cultural differences.

Your thoughts?

– You are not crazy?

Dear madman: Your boy accused you of "narrow American values." So let's say you are telling the truth. Maybe he really is just resting his eyes while naked. Whatever they are doing, I would say it is very irregular.

And, to say the least, Canadians are not known to be wild and crazy rakes, so I'm going to be nervous and claim that this behavior would be objectionable to most romantic couples in most countries.

It could be assumed that he was trying to "gaslight,quot; you. I wasn't calling you crazy, I was trying to drive you crazy.

June 2010

Dear Amy: My wife and I recently returned from a 1,700 mile driving vacation. A constant was that the female drivers follow them closely. More than 20 times I got off the road to let a female driver pass me because I was afraid of an accident in the back.

Not once was a man driving.

I am convinced that women do not understand the physics, dynamics or technologies related to car operations. My wife drove 50 miles, and I was scared for my life. He was constantly asking him to slow down or give more space to the car in front of him.

After 50 years of marriage, this is the only thing we argue about.

Why won't she change? She is quite intelligent in most other matters.

– Worried

Dear Concerned: There's no question that following too closely is extremely dangerous because it doesn't give the driver enough time to react, but in terms of your gender-based observations, national road accident statistics show that male drivers have more than twice as likely to die in a car accident as female drivers.

Both you and your wife could benefit from taking a safe driving course. You can check AARP.org for more details.

March 2010

