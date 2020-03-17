"I'm about to lose $ 20,000,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the new large gathering restrictions take effect nationwide, North Texas couples are rescheduling their nuptials and worrying local wedding businesses.

On Monday, President Donald Trump issued stricter new guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, including avoiding meetings of 10 or more people.

Tracey Swindle, an emergency room nurse, and her fiancé Michael Holburn planned to get married while nearly 100 guests watched in early April. Now the duo is planning a date in September.

“We all have a social responsibility for ourselves and for others. I would feel absolutely horrible if some friends or family got sick from my wedding, "said Swindle.

Her story is not unique. Hundreds of people in Dallas-Fort Worth are now members of the group "COVID-19 Weddings Postponed or Canceled,quot; on Facebook. Jodi Washington started the page on Sunday night.

"Most of the brides who are worried about canceling their wedding, it's not because,quot; I've been waiting for this day all my life. "It's more like,quot; I'm about to lose $ 20,000. "

Washington runs a destination wedding video and photography company. He previously managed an event venue and understands how stressful the COVID-19 pandemic is for both couples and wedding businesses.

"No one wants to lose money. No one wants to disappoint brides. No one wants to lose the business, "Washington said. She encourages companies to work together to find solutions for their partners.

Several wedding businesses in North Texas tell Up News Info 11 News that couples should expect increased demand for later dates due to the domino effect of people who postpone.

Most sellers and venues have legally binding contracts with their customers to postpone or cancel within a certain period of time. Some couples may not get their money back.

"We don't want to be the bad guy to say that we are not refunding your money," Washington said. "At the end of the day, a contract is a contract."