Idris Elba's wife convinced that she tested positive for coronavirus after her diagnosis

WENN / FayesVision

Taking the Instagram stories, Sabrina writes: "It is safe to assume that I will probably give a positive result, but right now they are not enough," promising to keep her followers updated.

Up News Info –

Idris ElbaSabrina's wife has not yet had a coronavirus test after her husband was diagnosed with the disease.

Idris announced on Monday (March 16, 2020) that she had tested positive for Covid-19 after being exposed to the disease by someone else recently and, as the couple isolates herself as a precaution, Canadian model Sabrina admitted in her Instagram stories it had not yet been tested.

%MINIFYHTML0b39fa2b0c6a5696071736c1eb342d2511% %MINIFYHTML0b39fa2b0c6a5696071736c1eb342d2512%

As he climbed onto the platform, he wrote, "We're fine! We are both in quarantine with no symptoms."

"It is safe to assume that I will probably give a positive result, but (sic) there is insufficient evidence at this time. I will keep you all up to date."

She added: "Overwhelmed by all the loving messages, thank you," along with the captions, "Quarantine and cold" and "Coronavirus don't panic."

The "Avengers: Infinity War"the actor joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilsonand ex Bond girl Olga Kurylenko among celebrities being careful not to spread Covid-19.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus," Idris tweeted.

"Stay home, folks, and be pragmatic. I'll keep you posted on how I'm doing. No panic."

After Idris was published, the Director-General of the World Health Organization praised the star for his "brave and powerful message" about the virus.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter: "Take care and stay strong, @idriselba! I admire your brave and powerful message to the world. We are all in this together. Solidarity will defeat #coronavirus. # COVID19".

More than 183,000 cases of coronaviruses have been recorded worldwide since it started in December (19), resulting in more than 7,100 deaths worldwide.