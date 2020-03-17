Idris Elba offers health update after testing positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba continue to share your experience with the Coronavirus.

Just days after revealing his positive diagnosis, the actor appeared on social media to answer questions from fans and offer a hopeful update on his condition.

In the 18 minutes videoIdris revealed that he has no fever and has not been coughing. But because he has asthma, doctors warned that he would be at risk of contracting the virus.

"I generally feel good," he shared. "Catching Corona was definitely not on my bucket list, but even my asthma is fine."

For those who wonder about Idris's wife Sabrina DhowreThe actor said he was tested this morning and is not used to all the public attention. He also calls the situation an "amazing bonding time,quot; for the couple. As for whether he is concerned that the situation will spread across the world, Idris couldn't help but share his honest opinion.