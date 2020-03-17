Idris Elba offers health update after testing positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba continue to share your experience with the Coronavirus.
Just days after revealing his positive diagnosis, the actor appeared on social media to answer questions from fans and offer a hopeful update on his condition.
In the 18 minutes videoIdris revealed that he has no fever and has not been coughing. But because he has asthma, doctors warned that he would be at risk of contracting the virus.
"I generally feel good," he shared. "Catching Corona was definitely not on my bucket list, but even my asthma is fine."
For those who wonder about Idris's wife Sabrina DhowreThe actor said he was tested this morning and is not used to all the public attention. He also calls the situation an "amazing bonding time,quot; for the couple. As for whether he is concerned that the situation will spread across the world, Idris couldn't help but share his honest opinion.
"Yes, of course, I am concerned. I am concerned about having the virus. I am concerned about having asthma and how that could complicate things for me very quickly," he shared. "I am really proud of Tom Hanks, which is also someone in the pubic eye that came out and said they had it … It was definitely motivated by Tom's movement there, but I also think there is some transparency given to this situation when someone like Tom or I are in this situation . I'm concerned that people don't talk to each other. I am concerned that people stigmatize other people. I am concerned that we panic and send everyone spinning … "
Despite the uncertainty, Idris is grateful for all the love and support he has received since going public with the results of his tests.
"Love is coming. I will keep you informed on how we are doing. I am really interested in what they are doing to pass the time," he shared. "Try to stay optimistic about what we are going through. I think we could all feel that the world is going crazy and there are many shocks, the energy is a little strange. This virus is ridiculously unfortunate but at the same time, it could be an opportunity to stop us … think about the energies we are using. "
Idris added: "This disease does not discriminate, so I think it is really important that we take a moment."
%MINIFYHTMLc66cb527b1c83864d7653555b87d4da613%%MINIFYHTMLc66cb527b1c83864d7653555b87d4da614%