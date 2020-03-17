Idris Elba defends his wife against trolls who criticize her for staying by his side despite the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML64f1d079c2ec6e0640a4e5f1ca1f108511% %MINIFYHTML64f1d079c2ec6e0640a4e5f1ca1f108512%

Instagram

During a live session on Twitter, the actor from & # 39; Avengers: Infinity War & # 39; He also reveals that Sabrina Dhowre is a little worried after managing to find a doctor to test her.

Up News Info –

Idris ElbaSabrina Dhowre's wife is "worried" and "nervous" after finally undergoing a coronavirus test following the actor's diagnosis.

The "Avengers: Infinity War"Star went to social media on Monday (March 16, 20) to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been quarantined, along with model Sabrina, who also appeared in the video message.

%MINIFYHTML64f1d079c2ec6e0640a4e5f1ca1f108513% %MINIFYHTML64f1d079c2ec6e0640a4e5f1ca1f108514%

She later went to her own Instagram page to explain that she had joined her husband in isolation because she assumed she had also contracted the virus, despite the fact that neither of them had shown any of the flu-like symptoms.

%MINIFYHTML64f1d079c2ec6e0640a4e5f1ca1f108515% %MINIFYHTML64f1d079c2ec6e0640a4e5f1ca1f108516%

On Tuesday, Elba launched on Twitter to thank fans for her messages of support, revealing that Sabrina was a little anxious after finding a doctor to do a test, which has been rare.

"Sabrina is doing well, finally she got a test done today," the Briton told his followers. "Generally fine. Nervous, of course. Worried."

The actor then spoke of the criticism Sabrina had received for not keeping her distance from Elba after she was diagnosed with the highly contagious coronavirus: "Just to clarify, Sabrina wanted to be by my side," he said.

In defense of his wife, Elba continued: "As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did. She wanted to.

"I love her even more for that and I would do the same for her. Love is all you get, and who am I to reject my wife's support? As much as I want her to be safe, we figured that risk out and decided to be together "

"I love Sabrina for supporting me and being in that video (ad), it was the most important moment for me."

Meanwhile, Elba has continued to receive good wishes from her famous friends and fans, including her "The wirecastmates Wendell pierce Y Andre Royo.

"The entire cast of & # 39; The Wire & # 39; wishes our brother @IdrisElba to recover soon when he fights this virus. Take care of yourself and enjoy the best health," Pierce tweeted, while Royo published: "You will be fine and more stronger than ever Love you, my wife and the family (sic) !!

And "The Wire" creator David Simon added, "Drop and get well, Dris. Good messages for the rest of us."

Elba is not the only celebrity to be a victim of COVID-19 – Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, ex Bond girl Olga Kurylenko"game of Thrones"star Kristofer Hivjuand top music producer Andrew Watt have also tested positive for the disease in recent days.