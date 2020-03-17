Human rights group alarms about new arrests of & # 39; corruption & # 39; in Saudi Arabia | News

%MINIFYHTMLa55bafeb3e2b4a4e810079cd3825a03f11% %MINIFYHTMLa55bafeb3e2b4a4e810079cd3825a03f12%

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has expressed concern over the arrest of some 300 government officials in Saudi Arabia on corruption charges, warning of possible "unfair court proceedings,quot; in an opaque court system.

Military and judicial officials were among the 298 people arrested on charges of bribery and embezzlement of 379 million Saudi riyals ($ 101 million), said Nazaha, the state anti-corruption watchdog.

Plus:

"The fight against corruption is no excuse for gross violations of due process and preventing people from mounting an adequate defense," Michael Page, HRW's deputy director for the Middle East, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Given their history of abuse, Saudi authorities should make fundamental reforms to the justice system to ensure that defendants are not misled in unfair court proceedings."

Nazaha said the arrests came after he investigated 674 state employees, but did not mention any of the suspects or state when their investigation took place.

It was the latest government crackdown on what officials describe as endemic corruption in the kingdom.

An anti-corruption campaign launched in 2017 saw hundreds of elite princes, ministers and businessmen held at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel in the capital, Riyadh.

Many were held for weeks, but most were released after agreeing on significant financial deals. Authorities said they recovered more than 400 billion Saudi riyals ($ 107 billion).

The anti-corruption sweep led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been dubbed by many critics as a shakeup and a takeover.

The latest wave of arrests coincides with a royal purge this month that saw the arrest of Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch's nephew, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was previously crown prince.

Sources said they were arrested for allegedly plotting a coup d'etat to overthrow the crown prince, heir to the Saudi throne.

But another source close to the Saudi royal court said the arrests were a "messaging exercise,quot; to crush any opposition to the crown prince before his succession to the most powerful throne in the Arab world.