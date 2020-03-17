Huge iPhone 12 Pro leak confirmed in iOS 14 code – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb3400a9f6df0906ea9817b64e636304e11% %MINIFYHTMLb3400a9f6df0906ea9817b64e636304e12%

Apple's iPhone 12 launch is still at least 6 months away, but the phone's revised design and several key features have already leaked.

Most of the information we have so far on Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones comes from a single source, but now one of the key features of the iPhone 12 Pro that it revealed has apparently been confirmed.

The new feature in question could enable some of the coolest new features in the iPhone 12 Pro, which are believed to involve next-gen augmented reality capabilities.

When it comes to Apple's iPhone 12 launch, it's all up in the air right now. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that swept through China is now devastating parts of Europe, and the outbreak is just beginning to spread throughout the United States. Things will get worse long before they start to improve, and the US states. USA They are finally beginning to force certain companies to close and ask people to stay home and remain isolated as much as possible. Needless to say, it is too late to "flatten the curve,quot; and it is likely weeks or even days to see an explosion in reported cases across the country.

Needless to say, the impact of the new coronavirus on product launch is the least of our concerns at the moment. That said, it is still a big problem and will have a serious negative impact on all of the largest consumer electronics companies. Several major product launches planned for 2020 are likely to be delayed. On top of that, people across the country will experience financial difficulties from not being able to go to work, so fewer people will be able to buy new devices even if they're not delayed. Apple's iPhone 12 series is one of the biggest releases due to take place in 2020, although it is still unclear exactly when next-generation iPhone models will hit stores. Meanwhile, one of the new marquee features targeting the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max has just been confirmed thanks to a major iOS 14 leak.

Whether or not Apple launches its new iPhone 12 line in time next September, the company is sure to announce the new phones in time in early September. Some industry watchers expect the iPhone 12 launch to be delayed until October or November, while others say the phones will still launch in September, but supply will be limited. In truth, no one really knows what will happen right now, not even Apple. It is too early to know exactly what impact COVID-19 will have on manufacturing in China for the rest of the year.

While Apple's iPhone 12 launch plans may still be a mystery, there isn't much mystery left around the phones. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been leaking the details of the iPhone 12 since late last year, and has the best record in the business when it comes to revealing Apple's plans ahead of schedule.

According to Kuo's excellent sources, Apple's new iPhone 12 models will feature a major design overhaul that is basically a cross between the old iPhone 5 and Apple's current line of iPhone 11. The phone will have flat metal edges and a more square case, but the front will continue to feature a notched full-screen design, and the back will feature Apple's new square camera array. The phones are also expected to include new features like 5G and improved OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, but let's focus on the new cameras just yet because a big new leak just confirmed one of Kuo's most exciting scoops.

One or more third-party iOS developers recently managed to get an early version of Apple's new mobile software, iOS 14. They've been reviewing it bit by bit in an effort to discover new features coming to Apple's iPhone and iPad. lineups, and have found many juicy bites thus far. More recently, an unexpected second version of the iPhone 9 was discovered within the iOS 14 code. And now, another major leak has just hit the web.

According to 9to5Mac Unnamed developer source, the first reference to Apple's next-generation iPhone 12 line has just been discovered within the leaked code of iOS 14. The blog source found references to a line of unreleased mobile devices that is made Reference it with the codename "d5x,quot;, which makes perfect sense considering that the iPhone 11 line is known in the iOS code as "d4x,quot;.

Beyond simply confirming the existence of the upcoming new iPhone 12 series, which isn't a big reveal, the developer also found references in the code to a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to be added to the triple rear camera. lens on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We know it would come since Ming-Chi Kuo leaked the information in December, but this is the first time that the new ToF sensor has been confirmed in the actual iOS code.

It is still unclear exactly what Apple plans to do with the new sensor in its high-end iPhone 12 Pro models, but the ToF sensors collect depth data, so there is a very good chance that it involves augmented reality. A new Apple AR app is reportedly being worked on, and the new ToF sensor will likely play an important role. We can probably also expect better portrait mode photos and other similar features on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. After all, anything involving 3D depth data will improve dramatically with the addition of the new ToF sensor.