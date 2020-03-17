How Tom Brady leaves affects the Patriots' odds of winning Super Bowl 55, AFC East and more

%MINIFYHTML43c111e95f922aff1ef80b12e7fa8ad511% %MINIFYHTML43c111e95f922aff1ef80b12e7fa8ad512%

Tom Brady announced that he will leave the New England Patriots on Tuesday, a move that will have ramifications for the 2020 NFL season.

Oddersmakers have noticed. The Patriots, who made nine Super Bowl appearances with Brady as a quarterback, have seen their odds of winning the Super Bowl and the AFC championship drop in 2020.

Sporting News rates the multiple impacts of Brady's free agency decision on punters next season.

Super Bowl 2021 odds after Tom Brady leaves the Patriots

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds were highly successful with Brady's departure, according to Odds Shark.

The Patriots' odds of winning Super Bowl 55 have dropped from +1400 to +2500, according to BetOnline. – Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020

Here's what BetOnline's Super Bowl odds looked like after Brady's announcement:

Odds of winning Super Bowl 55

EQUIPMENT POSSIBILITIES Kansas City Chiefs +700 Baltimore crows +900 San Francisco 49ers +1000 New Orleans Saints +1200 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 New England Patriots +2500 Seattle Seahawks +2500 Green Bay Packers +2800 Buffalo Bills +3300 Indianapolis Colts +3300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300 Tennessee Titans +3300 Cleveland Browns +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 Los Angeles Chargers +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4000 Arizona Cardinals +5000 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Chicago Bears +5000 Houston Texans +5000 Los Angeles Rams +5000 Denver Broncos +6600 Detroit lions +10000 Miami dolphins +10000 New York Giants +10000 New York Jets +10000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 Jacksonville Jaguars +15000 Washington Redskins +15000 Carolina Panthers +25000

Knowing these trends, the Patriots could be a good value pick given that Bill Belichick remains the head coach and his quarterback plan is open.

As for Brady's potential landing spots, it's not a bad idea to have the Buccaneers and Chargers now before those odds change if he signs up at either of those locations.

Patriots AFC Championship Odds without Tom Brady

The odds for the AFC championship didn't change that much. New England is still third behind Kansas City and Baltimore.

Odds of winning the AFC championship

EQUIPMENT POSSIBILITIES Kansas City Chiefs +350 Baltimore crows +450 New England Patriots +1000 Buffalo Bills +1400 Indianapolis Colts +1400 Tennessee Titans +1400 Cleveland Browns +1600 Las Vegas Raiders +1600 Los Angeles Chargers +1600 Pittsburgh Steelers +1600 Houston Texans +2000 Denver Broncos +2500 Miami dolphins +4000 New York Jets +4000 Cincinnati Bengals +6600 Jacksonville Jaguars +6600

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and they won the Super Bowl. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson and were the best seeded in the AFC. The Patriots probably won't jump on either team regardless of who's next quarterback.

Once again, the Chargers are worth seeing if they sign Brady. The Raiders are interesting too, and both teams are sitting there at +1600. If either of them lands on Brady, they could jump to the Patriots.

Patriots Odds in AFC East without Tom Brady

The Patriots have won the AFC East 17 of 20 times since 2000, including all seasons since 2009. It is a one-sided domain for which Brady is responsible.

How did those odds change? A look at AFC East.

Odds of winning AFC East

EQUIPMENT POSSIBILITIES New England Patriots -110 Buffalo Bills +175 New York Jets +650 Miami dolphins +1000

Look for these odds to switch to Buffalo, which gained momentum with the Stefon Diggs trade. That could be a trap. New England is capable of winning the AFC East in 2020.

The impact of Tom Brady's free agency on future odds

Brady didn't just play in nine Super Bowls for the Patriots. He led New England to the AFC championship game 13 times since 2001. That's 65 percent of the time for 20 seasons.

Last year's showdown between the Chiefs and the Titans was the first time since 2010 that New England did not participate in the AFC championship game.

That's a huge impact on the NFL, and his departure means the end of that one-sided era.

Brady's departure opens the playing field for the rest of the AFC, and it will be interesting to see how that changes if he stays in the conference. Otherwise, expect the NFC championship odds to change. These are the current NFC odds:

Odds of winning the NFC championship