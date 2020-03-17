How Tom Brady leaves affects the Patriots' odds of winning Super Bowl 55, AFC East and more

Tom Brady announced that he will leave the New England Patriots on Tuesday, a move that will have ramifications for the 2020 NFL season.
Oddersmakers have noticed. The Patriots, who made nine Super Bowl appearances with Brady as a quarterback, have seen their odds of winning the Super Bowl and the AFC championship drop in 2020.
Sporting News rates the multiple impacts of Brady's free agency decision on punters next season.
MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and betting trends from Sports Insider
Super Bowl 2021 odds after Tom Brady leaves the Patriots
The Patriots' Super Bowl odds were highly successful with Brady's departure, according to Odds Shark.
The Patriots' odds of winning Super Bowl 55 have dropped from +1400 to +2500, according to BetOnline.
– Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020
Here's what BetOnline's Super Bowl odds looked like after Brady's announcement:
Odds of winning Super Bowl 55
|EQUIPMENT
|POSSIBILITIES
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|Baltimore crows
|+900
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1000
|New Orleans Saints
|+1200
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|New England Patriots
|+2500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2500
|Green Bay Packers
|+2800
|Buffalo Bills
|+3300
|Indianapolis Colts
|+3300
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+3300
|Cleveland Browns
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+5000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|Chicago Bears
|+5000
|Houston Texans
|+5000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+5000
|Denver Broncos
|+6600
|Detroit lions
|+10000
|Miami dolphins
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|New York Jets
|+10000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+15000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+15000
|Washington Redskins
|+15000
|Carolina Panthers
|+25000
Knowing these trends, the Patriots could be a good value pick given that Bill Belichick remains the head coach and his quarterback plan is open.
As for Brady's potential landing spots, it's not a bad idea to have the Buccaneers and Chargers now before those odds change if he signs up at either of those locations.
MORE: Breaking Down the Patriots' Tom Brady Top Replacements
Patriots AFC Championship Odds without Tom Brady
The odds for the AFC championship didn't change that much. New England is still third behind Kansas City and Baltimore.
Odds of winning the AFC championship
|EQUIPMENT
|POSSIBILITIES
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+350
|Baltimore crows
|+450
|New England Patriots
|+1000
|Buffalo Bills
|+1400
|Indianapolis Colts
|+1400
|Tennessee Titans
|+1400
|Cleveland Browns
|+1600
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1600
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+1600
|Houston Texans
|+2000
|Denver Broncos
|+2500
|Miami dolphins
|+4000
|New York Jets
|+4000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+6600
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+6600
The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and they won the Super Bowl. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson and were the best seeded in the AFC. The Patriots probably won't jump on either team regardless of who's next quarterback.
Once again, the Chargers are worth seeing if they sign Brady. The Raiders are interesting too, and both teams are sitting there at +1600. If either of them lands on Brady, they could jump to the Patriots.
Patriots Odds in AFC East without Tom Brady
The Patriots have won the AFC East 17 of 20 times since 2000, including all seasons since 2009. It is a one-sided domain for which Brady is responsible.
How did those odds change? A look at AFC East.
Odds of winning AFC East
|EQUIPMENT
|POSSIBILITIES
|New England Patriots
|-110
|Buffalo Bills
|+175
|New York Jets
|+650
|Miami dolphins
|+1000
Look for these odds to switch to Buffalo, which gained momentum with the Stefon Diggs trade. That could be a trap. New England is capable of winning the AFC East in 2020.
The impact of Tom Brady's free agency on future odds
Brady didn't just play in nine Super Bowls for the Patriots. He led New England to the AFC championship game 13 times since 2001. That's 65 percent of the time for 20 seasons.
Last year's showdown between the Chiefs and the Titans was the first time since 2010 that New England did not participate in the AFC championship game.
That's a huge impact on the NFL, and his departure means the end of that one-sided era.
Brady's departure opens the playing field for the rest of the AFC, and it will be interesting to see how that changes if he stays in the conference. Otherwise, expect the NFC championship odds to change. These are the current NFC odds:
Odds of winning the NFC championship
|EQUIPMENT
|POSSIBILITIES
|San Francisco 49ers
|+450
|New Orleans Saints
|+500
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+1000
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+1200
|Minnesota Vikings
|+1600
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+2000
|Chicago Bears
|+2000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+2000
|Detroit lions
|+4000
|New York Giants
|+4000
|Washington Redskins
|+6600
%MINIFYHTML43c111e95f922aff1ef80b12e7fa8ad517%