How Tom Brady leaves affects the Patriots' odds of winning Super Bowl 55, AFC East and more

Tom Brady announced that he will leave the New England Patriots on Tuesday, a move that will have ramifications for the 2020 NFL season.

Oddersmakers have noticed. The Patriots, who made nine Super Bowl appearances with Brady as a quarterback, have seen their odds of winning the Super Bowl and the AFC championship drop in 2020.

Sporting News rates the multiple impacts of Brady's free agency decision on punters next season.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and betting trends from Sports Insider

Super Bowl 2021 odds after Tom Brady leaves the Patriots

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds were highly successful with Brady's departure, according to Odds Shark.

Here's what BetOnline's Super Bowl odds looked like after Brady's announcement:

Odds of winning Super Bowl 55

EQUIPMENT POSSIBILITIES
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Baltimore crows +900
San Francisco 49ers +1000
New Orleans Saints +1200
Dallas Cowboys +2200
Philadelphia Eagles +2200
New England Patriots +2500
Seattle Seahawks +2500
Green Bay Packers +2800
Buffalo Bills +3300
Indianapolis Colts +3300
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300
Tennessee Titans +3300
Cleveland Browns +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Los Angeles Chargers +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4000
Arizona Cardinals +5000
Atlanta Falcons +5000
Chicago Bears +5000
Houston Texans +5000
Los Angeles Rams +5000
Denver Broncos +6600
Detroit lions +10000
Miami dolphins +10000
New York Giants +10000
New York Jets +10000
Cincinnati Bengals +15000
Jacksonville Jaguars +15000
Washington Redskins +15000
Carolina Panthers +25000

Knowing these trends, the Patriots could be a good value pick given that Bill Belichick remains the head coach and his quarterback plan is open.

As for Brady's potential landing spots, it's not a bad idea to have the Buccaneers and Chargers now before those odds change if he signs up at either of those locations.

MORE: Breaking Down the Patriots' Tom Brady Top Replacements

Patriots AFC Championship Odds without Tom Brady

The odds for the AFC championship didn't change that much. New England is still third behind Kansas City and Baltimore.

Odds of winning the AFC championship

EQUIPMENT POSSIBILITIES
Kansas City Chiefs +350
Baltimore crows +450
New England Patriots +1000
Buffalo Bills +1400
Indianapolis Colts +1400
Tennessee Titans +1400
Cleveland Browns +1600
Las Vegas Raiders +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +1600
Pittsburgh Steelers +1600
Houston Texans +2000
Denver Broncos +2500
Miami dolphins +4000
New York Jets +4000
Cincinnati Bengals +6600
Jacksonville Jaguars +6600

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and they won the Super Bowl. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson and were the best seeded in the AFC. The Patriots probably won't jump on either team regardless of who's next quarterback.

Once again, the Chargers are worth seeing if they sign Brady. The Raiders are interesting too, and both teams are sitting there at +1600. If either of them lands on Brady, they could jump to the Patriots.

Patriots Odds in AFC East without Tom Brady

The Patriots have won the AFC East 17 of 20 times since 2000, including all seasons since 2009. It is a one-sided domain for which Brady is responsible.

How did those odds change? A look at AFC East.

Odds of winning AFC East

EQUIPMENT POSSIBILITIES
New England Patriots -110
Buffalo Bills +175
New York Jets +650
Miami dolphins +1000

Look for these odds to switch to Buffalo, which gained momentum with the Stefon Diggs trade. That could be a trap. New England is capable of winning the AFC East in 2020.

The impact of Tom Brady's free agency on future odds

Brady didn't just play in nine Super Bowls for the Patriots. He led New England to the AFC championship game 13 times since 2001. That's 65 percent of the time for 20 seasons.

Last year's showdown between the Chiefs and the Titans was the first time since 2010 that New England did not participate in the AFC championship game.

That's a huge impact on the NFL, and his departure means the end of that one-sided era.

Brady's departure opens the playing field for the rest of the AFC, and it will be interesting to see how that changes if he stays in the conference. Otherwise, expect the NFC championship odds to change. These are the current NFC odds:

Odds of winning the NFC championship

EQUIPMENT POSSIBILITIES
San Francisco 49ers +450
New Orleans Saints +500
Dallas Cowboys +1000
Philadelphia Eagles +1000
Seattle Seahawks +1000
Green Bay Packers +1200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200
Minnesota Vikings +1600
Arizona Cardinals +2000
Atlanta Falcons +2000
Chicago Bears +2000
Los Angeles Rams +2000
Detroit lions +4000
New York Giants +4000
Washington Redskins +6600

