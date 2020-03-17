How to Talk to Your Kids About the Novel Coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML6b448d7200e6c0e736c567a6e4cc4eb211% %MINIFYHTML6b448d7200e6c0e736c567a6e4cc4eb212%

(Up News Info): This is a stressful and difficult time for both adults and children. As concerns about the coronavirus increase, so does anxiety. A child therapist explains how to talk about the coronavirus with his family.

School closings, canceled activities, and parents working from home: Each day brings changes to our daily lives as the nation sees more cases of coronavirus. Family therapist Darby Fox says that when talking to children, adapt the message to the child's age.

With children under the age of four, discussions should be very limited. With children ages four to seven, he says, be sure to use specific terms like "There is a virus that is like the flu. You know, sometimes your throat hurts or your stomach hurts, you don't feel well."

For children ages seven to ten, she says parents can emphasize that children don't seem to be as affected as older adults, but that we all still need to do our part for prevention. "And let's just say, for a moment we don't want to pass the germs. So we'll just stay home. We'll do a few different things and be fine. Really reassuring," she says.

Reiterating the importance of good handwashing is one way to empower children that they are helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

For children over the age of ten, parents can see the science about the virus and stress that most cases are usually mild. In general, vocabulary is important, which is why experts say avoid death. "Because we really don't know how death is prevented and it's so sinister." So I think we're going back to a language of: yes, you could get sick but you know what, you've had other illnesses and you'll be fine, "says Fox.

Fox says also take time for yourself so you can handle your own fears so you can handle your family's fears.

Experts say limiting a child's media exposure and outbreak coverage on social media is also best.

