How to Make Staying Home Fun Chrissy Teigen's Way

We are living in unique times.
Public entertainment spaces such as bars, cinemas and bowling alleys were ordered closed. Gyms are closing their doors. And people across the country are being asked to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, by practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible.
But just because we are all changing our behaviors does not mean that we have to descend into absolute boredom.
In fact, if you do it right, staying home for the next few weeks while health officials work to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible can be really comforting and even enjoyable. All it takes is a little creativity. Luckily for us, queen of social media Chrissy Teigen It has been showing us how to make the most of being at home for quite some time. Her fun snapshots of home life with her husband John Legend and adorable kiddos Moon Y Miles they are all the inspiration you need, proof that we can all overcome not only survive, but also prosper.
To start, make sure you are well rested. An adequate amount of sleep is not only great for your immune system, but it will also help you keep your mood balanced, ready to handle anything else that can bring you a sense of calm and (hopefully) good humor.
Not only that, but also make time in your day for some type of physical activity. Just because you can't go to the gym doesn't mean you can't find ways to increase your heart rate! There are many exercise apps that will provide you with exercise guides at home that require little or no equipment, while many yoga studios start offering virtual classes.
Remember that social distancing does not mean that we should not go outdoors. Getting fresh air is key to keeping our wits about us, especially if you have little ones at home. If the weather permits and you have a patio, let them wander around a bit. And if you don't, a quick walk down the block does wonders. (Just be sure to keep a 6-foot distance from anyone outside the household you are passing through.)
Keep it comfortable! If you don't want to change your gown and pajamas right away, you don't have to. Even if it becomes a distraction for your furry legs friends.
This era of Peak TV is finally proving useful. With so much content available waiting on the various streaming platforms, there should be a list of shows and movies you've wanted to watch when you have time. Ok, now yes. Start crossing them out. (Annoying your partner when they can't hang up is optional.)
Experiment in the kitchen baking something sweet that the whole family can share. Chances are, you have all the ingredients in your pantry and refrigerator anyway.
Self-care is important! Enjoy an afternoon or evening of spa treatments.
If you want to make sure it's not screen time all the time during this period, host a family pet talent show. Who knows what hidden talents you might discover?
Release excess steam with a karaoke dance party. Music and a good laugh will calm the soul in times of stress and struggle.
And when all else fails, surround yourself with doggos and kittens. If you don't have four-legged friends and have been considering getting one, now is a good time to consider adopting or even raising a pet that needs a home.
For more tips or just to laugh, make sure to keep an eye out for Chrissy social media. And stay healthy (and healthy) out there!
