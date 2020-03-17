How to Make Staying Home Fun Chrissy Teigen's Way

We are living in unique times.

Public entertainment spaces such as bars, cinemas and bowling alleys were ordered closed. Gyms are closing their doors. And people across the country are being asked to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, by practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible.

But just because we are all changing our behaviors does not mean that we have to descend into absolute boredom.

In fact, if you do it right, staying home for the next few weeks while health officials work to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible can be really comforting and even enjoyable. All it takes is a little creativity. Luckily for us, queen of social media Chrissy Teigen It has been showing us how to make the most of being at home for quite some time. Her fun snapshots of home life with her husband John Legend and adorable kiddos Moon Y Miles they are all the inspiration you need, proof that we can all overcome not only survive, but also prosper.