How the rest of the NFL reacted to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots

The NFL will no longer see Tom Brady in red, silver, and navy.

The free agent quarterback announced Tuesday via social media that he will leave the Patriots and end his 20-year reign in New England with head coach Bill Belichick. Their player-coach duo was considered one of the best in sports history as the Patriots dominated in the postseason and won six Super Bowls.

This will be the first time that the sports world has seen Brady, in his own words, go "somewhere else." This is how current and former NFL players are reacting to the news:

Lonie Paxton:

Deion Sanders:

Demaryius Thomas

Stevan Ridley:

Deshaun Watson:

Man this is crazy! I'm not sure how to thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not just someone who was a leader, but one of the best who ever did. Even more, I appreciate your genuine friendship from day one. I wish you all you deserve, Fam! @DeAndreHopkins – Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 17, 2020

Jonathan Stewart:

Good morning patriots fans hahaha #KeepPounding – Jonathan Stewart (@ Jonathanstewar1) March 17, 2020

Torrey Smith:

I don't like Tom Brady leaving. It gives me Joe Montana Vibes. It can only be right for me if you go to San Francisco. That would be great! – Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 17, 2020

Demarcus Ware:

I guess all good things will really come to an end! What was it for TB12 in New England! You can only grow but so much in the same soil👊🏾 – D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 17, 2020

Chad "Ochocinco,quot; Johnson:

Excited to see @tombrady Y @ AB84 smash shit with the _________ next year 🙏🏿 – Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 17, 2020

This post will be updated with more reactions to come.