How the rest of the NFL reacted to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots

By
Matilda Coleman
The NFL will no longer see Tom Brady in red, silver, and navy.

The free agent quarterback announced Tuesday via social media that he will leave the Patriots and end his 20-year reign in New England with head coach Bill Belichick. Their player-coach duo was considered one of the best in sports history as the Patriots dominated in the postseason and won six Super Bowls.

This will be the first time that the sports world has seen Brady, in his own words, go "somewhere else." This is how current and former NFL players are reacting to the news:

Lonie Paxton:

Deion Sanders:

Demaryius Thomas

Stevan Ridley:

Deshaun Watson:

Jonathan Stewart:

Torrey Smith:

Demarcus Ware:

Chad "Ochocinco,quot; Johnson:

This post will be updated with more reactions to come.

