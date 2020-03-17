How the Buccaneers became Tom Brady's greatest player in their quest to win a Super Bowl without the Patriots

Tom Brady to Tampa Bay will soon be a reality.

Hours after the greatest NFL quarterback of all time officially parted ways with the Patriots, reports indicate the 42-year-old made his long-awaited NFL free agency decision to join the Buccaneers.

The Bucs were not the obvious choice when it became clear that Brady could leave New England. But they were reportedly willing to give him the most money, potentially $ 30 million per season for two years, according to NFL Media, in addition to selling it for the potential winner of a team that finished 7-9 last season.

As with most NFL free agency moves, a familiar face helped make the deal possible for Brady: Bucs general manager Jason Licht, who once served as the Patriots' director of personnel for Bill Belichick. Licht intended to work with Brady again, so much so that he gave Brady a $ 7 million raise despite coming out of a low season at age 42.

The next layer was a respected coach that Brady could match as well as he did with Belichick. That's Bruce Arians, who is exactly the same age (67) with the same confidence in his own soccer philosophies and zero tolerance for players who don't do their jobs.

The upside is that Arians are offensive-minded, a QB guru at heart who has worked to bring out the best in Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer and, yes, despite those interceptions, Jameis Winston. Both Arians and his protected offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, will be malleable to adjust their offense to Brady's strengths and style. At just 40 years old and as a former NFL player, Leftwich may be more like Brady, just like Josh McDaniels in New England.

While Brady saw the bare closet in New England with tight end Rob Gronkowski retreating and makeshift receivers beyond Julian Edelman, Tampa Bay is fully stocked for your convenience. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are now the best duo in the league, and Breshard Perriman's possible re-signing, even without the insane joker of bringing Antonio Brown, could also give the Bucs the best trio. That's before getting to the fact that the Bucs don't have one, but two Gronk-light that receive tight end at O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

The Bucs saw Winston throw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. But he had 30 interceptions to lead the league, while Brady, even physically in one season, only had 8. Arians likes to be thrown by his QBs in passing passing. Brady likes to be efficient in distributing the ball across the field. With the receiving staff the Bucs have, including some strong post-capture skills, they can find a happy medium of enough big plays with far fewer big mistakes.

The Bucs have more to do offensively. They should improve at right tackle and right guard, but they are better than you think at left tackle in the middle. Brady will make the protection look better regardless of your ability to shuffle in the pocket and get the ball out quickly rather than holding it and looking for the deep shot. In any case, the Bucs should target a dominant edge blocker in the first round of the draft.

The Buccaneers ranked 24th in the rushing offense last year. But the Patriots were just a few better points at No. 18. If the Bucs don't replace Ronald Jones as power too, they at least need a strong pullback from the rest of free agency or the drought. At this point, no one will be surprised if Melvin Gordon shares the field with Brady soon.

When the Bucs make a big "all-inclusive,quot; short-term move like signing Brady, with his ample salary space, his next move is to do whatever he can to support his big investment with the smallest, smartest QB-tailored ones.

Defensively, the Bucs were No. 1 against the race in a big improvement last year. The key there now is to re-sign Ndamukong Suh. His fast pass began in the first year of Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, with Shaquil Barrett (19.5 sacks) leading the league and Jason Pierre-Paul rejuvenated. Both players will return. As the season progressed, the Bucs found more answers in the high school to back that up.

During his last season with the Patriots, Brady was supported by the No. 1 overall defense in the NFL. The Buccaneers finished 15th, but that was a surprising improvement from being a terrible No. 27 the season before. The arrow points upward so that Bowles' defense enters the top 10.

You can bet that Brady, beyond hearing the money the Bucs were willing to pay him, made sure Tampa Bay was the best possible place to try to win a championship other than Belichick and the Patriots.

Digging deeper into the Bucs, it was clear that of all the teams in need of QB, they offered the best resume with the greatest advantage. It doesn't hurt that they're in the NFC, which just crowned an unpredictable big-change champion in the 49ers last season.

Brady was talked about fitting in a place like Los Angeles with the Chargers, Las Vegas with the Raiders and even Nashville with the Titans. But in the end, throughout his career, his favorite landing spot has been the Super Bowl.

Guess where Super Bowl 55 will be played? In Tampa Bay. Outside of New England, for Brady, the Bucs represented both the extended trip and the destination that no other team could match.