How Tehran was unable to stop the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. Appearing before the cameras coughing and sweating profusely, the man who led Iran's response to the new coronavirus outbreak promised he was not a danger to his country.

"Quarantines belong to the Stone Age," insisted Iraj Harirchi.

%MINIFYHTML1cbc510ccca68529f9013ebe8c0a8c7e11% %MINIFYHTML1cbc510ccca68529f9013ebe8c0a8c7e12%

A day later, he himself would be quarantined by the virus.

Harirchi's story is a microcosm of what happened in Iran in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately nine out of 10 cases in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic, which has reported more than 16,000 infected people and at least 988 deaths amid fear that the cases are not yet reported. While most infected people recover, the virus spreads rapidly and can kill the elderly and people with respiratory problems or other underlying illnesses.

Days of denial gave the virus time to spread in Iran as the country marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution with mass protests and then held a parliamentary election in which authorities desperately sought to increase participation. Now state television warns that the virus could kill "millions,quot; as its supreme leader issued a religious order on Tuesday prohibiting "unnecessary travel."

Although Iran has one of the best medical services in the Middle East, its hospitals appear to be overwhelmed, and authorities have ordered 172 million masks abroad. It has also asked the International Monetary Fund for $ 5 billion, the first loan of its kind for Iran since 1962.

The Islamic Republic has an opportunity to limit the virus as the Persian New Year, Nowruz, approaches. But authorities appear unable or unwilling to stop traveling between major cities, as local towns affected by the virus threaten to establish their own checkpoints to fend off or even attack strangers. That is in stark contrast to Iraq and Lebanon, Iranian allies that have restricted movement while facing a fraction of the reported infections.

What happens next will affect not only Iran's civilian government and the Shiite theocracy, whose officials have already fallen ill, but also the rest of the world.

"Judging from the fact that Iran has now applied for a $ 5 billion loan from the IMF, this speaks to how dire the situation is and they realize it is out of control," said Dr. Amir A. Afkhami , Associate professor. at George Washington University studying Iran.

"ZERO PATIENT,quot; AND A CHOICE

In a country like Iran, where the state controls all stations and journalists face restrictions, many things about the outbreak remain unknown. Chief among them is who was "patient zero," the person who was first infected with the coronavirus in the nation, and where.

Public comments point to the city of Qom, 125 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Tehran, on the country's windswept central desert plateau. How the virus got there is still in question.

Authorities suggested that perhaps an Iranian businessman returned from China with the virus. Qom is home to major Shiite seminaries that attract Chinese students. It is also located along a $ 2.7 billion high-speed rail route being built by a Chinese company, a sign of China's reach to Tehran amid overwhelming U.S. sanctions. China is also building a solar power plant there.

Since late January, concerns could be seen on the front page of the pro-reform newspaper Aftab-e Yazd.

"Mysterious virus at Iran's gates," the banner holder warned when China started a blockade to control the outbreak.

However, travel between China and Iran continued.

The first two coronavirus cases were reported on February 19, with the announcement that they both died in Qom. Since it can take up to two weeks to show symptoms, they could have contracted it in early February.

The Iranian authorities have not offered any details. Analysts in Iran suggest that it could be because the country marked the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution during that period.

Iran also held parliamentary elections on February 21. The government desperately wanted a large stake to increase its legitimacy after shooting down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people on board. Days earlier, a US drone attack. USA In Baghdad, he killed the main revolutionary guard, General Qassem Soleimani, further shaking his credibility.

Iranian authorities had already disqualified thousands of candidates from running, ultimately tilting the election to conservatives. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even later accused foreign enemies of trying to influence participation with the outbreak.

"The pretext of a disease and a virus was used, and their media did not miss the slightest opportunity to dissuade people from voting," he said.

The election saw Iran's lowest turnout since the revolution, with some voters wearing the masks everyone would soon want. But people were already dying and fear was spreading.

SHRINES AND SUITS HAZMAT

Qom has long been the fortress of the Iranian Shiite clergy. A focal point of devotion is the golden domed shrine of Fatima Masumeh, a Shiite saint. Crowds pray there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, touching and kissing the sanctuary.

That increases the risks for visitors. In Saudi Arabia, authorities have closed access to Islam's holiest sites over concerns about the virus. Churches, mosques, temples and shrines around the world have been closed or subjected to strict disinfection campaigns.

But in Qom and elsewhere in Iran, the shrines remained open despite civilian health authorities demanding that they be closed. Mohammad Saidi, who oversees the Fatima Masumeh shrine, hinted that closing the shrines was part of a plot against the Shiites by President Donald Trump.

"Defeating Qom is the dream of the treacherous Trump and his domestic mercenaries, but this dream will not come true even in his grave," Saidi said on February 22.

That decision probably gave the virus time to spread. Police later arrested those who posted online videos of themselves licking and kissing shrines.

"The city's religious epithet – & # 39; the nest of the Prophet and his family & # 39; – was intended to assure believers around the world that it was isolated against epidemics and other disasters," wrote Mehdi Khalaji, a Qom-trained Shiite theologian who is an analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. "If the first reports of the spread of the coronavirus prove to be correct, Qom's status as the ideological capital of the Islamic Revolution helped make it the center of transmission of the pathogen to the rest of Iran and to at least seven other countries."

Since then, hazardous materials workers have tarnished sanitizer and cleaned sanctuaries. Some mosques even distribute alcohol as a disinfectant to the poor despite the fact that Islam prohibits its consumption.

On Monday night, the Fatima Masumeh shrine and another in Mashhad had closed, only to watch online videos purporting to show hardline worshipers storming the shrine courtyard, demanding that they be opened. But at that point, the virus had spread, reaching the highest levels of Iran's theocracy.

“THE SITUATION IS TERRIBLE HERE AND I HOPE THAT GOD WILL HELP ME”

Like the blood of a beating heart, infections in Qom spread across Iran on maps that were later shared by the Ministry of Health. In Tehran, the virus began to move through the Shiite government and theocracy.

Among the first infected was Harirchi, the deputy health minister who tested positive just a day after he downplayed the virus at a televised news conference.

It did not stop there.

The virus killed Expedition Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi, described as a close confidant of Khamenei. Hadi Khosroshahi, Iran's former ambassador to the Vatican, and Ahmad Tuyserkani, adviser to Iran's judicial chief, were also killed along with several lawmakers and a member of the country's Assembly of Experts.

The sick included Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as "Sister Mary," the English-speaking spokesperson for the students who seized the United States Embassy in Tehran in 1979 in the 444-day hostage crisis. The virus also infected senior vice president Eshaq Jahangiri and two other cabinet members, along with members of the Revolutionary Guard and doctors.

Soon, even Khamenei, 80, was seen wearing disposable gloves at a tree planting ceremony. President Hassan Rouhani, 71, was photographed on a conference call with the closest official a few meters (several feet) away.

The numbers shot up. Iran's death rate from the virus is now higher than in other affected nations.

That could be due to the initial lack of test kits and facilities. It could also be what outside experts, Tehran lawmakers and other local leaders have argued from the start: Iran was hiding the true number of infections and deaths.

Authorities initially denied that, especially after the BBC's Persian service said the deaths far exceeded those reported at the start of the crisis. But that denial seemed to weaken over time.

"We found out a little late that the coronavirus had entered Iran because we confused it with the flu," Reza Malekzadeh, vice minister of health, later said.

A man in Qom filmed rows of bodies in black bags and coffins that waited for days to be buried in a lime-covered trench. He alleged that all had tested positive for the coronavirus, although authorities later said the bodies had been held pending the results of the tests.

"The situation is terrible here and I hope God helps us," he said as he walked through the morgue.

The authorities then arrested him.

PAST EXPERIENCES, NEW CONCERNS

Diseases have influenced Iranian history. Cholera outbreaks plagued his Qajar dynasty, indebted to the British and Russian powers. Chaos and debt set the stage for Iran's 1906 Constitutional Revolution and the creation of parliament.

That cholera outbreak saw Shiite religious leaders lash out at the West. Now, Iranian leaders, such as the head of their Revolutionary Guard and Khamenei himself, traffic in the unfounded conspiracy theory that the coronavirus is a biological weapon created by the US. The US, something echoed by Chinese officials as well.

"The psychology of leadership in Iran has an almost self-destructive need to duplicate a lie just to present itself as competent," Afkhami said.

That stands in contrast to the response to the El Tor strain of cholera that caused a pandemic during the 1960s. Iran produced millions of doses of vaccines and inoculated its people, controlling its spread. He even gave wide-ranging antibiotics from the US. USA To pilgrims visiting the Shia shrines, Afkhami said.

"This rapid mobilization and this rapid response allowed the country to control the epidemic," he said.

That was under the shah of Iran, overthrown in the 1979 revolution. But even later, Iran fought other outbreaks, and its hospitals, doctors and nurses are known as some of the best in the broader Middle East, with a network of clinics from towns to big cities.

However, the system appears to be spreading to the seams, with online videos purporting to show that field hospitals are on the rise. Meanwhile, Iran's 80 million people, whose sense of high risk has been overshadowed by years of international isolation, crowd in supermarkets and butchers, suspecting anything in the state media.

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is coming up on Friday, a holiday when millions of people travel. The government has repeatedly failed to mandate major travel restrictions. He hasn't explained why, but he could worry about further angering his people or slowing down his anemic, sanction-affected economy.

Online videos show that the Iranians ignore the government's demands to stay home and move towards the Caspian Sea and Persian Gulf coast. Residents of Rasht, on the Iranian coast, threatened to attack the outsiders.

"We hope that, God willing, we can contain the rising trend of the disease, not the disease itself, by March 26," said Harirchi, the health official who is recovering from COVID-19. "But I say this quite frankly: if the great people don't cooperate, the disease will continue there until the end of May or even in June, and it will turn into a great crisis.

And the man who once called quarantines something of the past added: "I beg people to minimize their travel and contacts, and completely isolate infected people from others."

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.