How Tehran was unable to stop the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>How Tehran was unable to stop the coronavirus outbreak - The Denver Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. Appearing before the cameras coughing and sweating profusely, the man who led Iran's response to the new coronavirus outbreak promised he was not a danger to his country.

"Quarantines belong to the Stone Age," insisted Iraj Harirchi.

%MINIFYHTML1cbc510ccca68529f9013ebe8c0a8c7e11%%MINIFYHTML1cbc510ccca68529f9013ebe8c0a8c7e12%

A day later, he himself would be quarantined by the virus.

Harirchi's story is a microcosm of what happened in Iran in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately nine out of 10 cases in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic, which has reported more than 16,000 infected people and at least 988 deaths amid fear that the cases are not yet reported. While most infected people recover, the virus spreads rapidly and can kill the elderly and people with respiratory problems or other underlying illnesses.

Days of denial gave the virus time to spread in Iran as the country marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution with mass protests and then held a parliamentary election in which authorities desperately sought to increase participation. Now state television warns that the virus could kill "millions,quot; as its supreme leader issued a religious order on Tuesday prohibiting "unnecessary travel."

Although Iran has one of the best medical services in the Middle East, its hospitals appear to be overwhelmed, and authorities have ordered 172 million masks abroad. It has also asked the International Monetary Fund for $ 5 billion, the first loan of its kind for Iran since 1962.

The Islamic Republic has an opportunity to limit the virus as the Persian New Year, Nowruz, approaches. But authorities appear unable or unwilling to stop traveling between major cities, as local towns affected by the virus threaten to establish their own checkpoints to fend off or even attack strangers. That is in stark contrast to Iraq and Lebanon, Iranian allies that have restricted movement while facing a fraction of the reported infections.

What happens next will affect not only Iran's civilian government and the Shiite theocracy, whose officials have already fallen ill, but also the rest of the world.

"Judging from the fact that Iran has now applied for a $ 5 billion loan from the IMF, this speaks to how dire the situation is and they realize it is out of control," said Dr. Amir A. Afkhami , Associate professor. at George Washington University studying Iran.

"ZERO PATIENT,quot; AND A CHOICE

In a country like Iran, where the state controls all stations and journalists face restrictions, many things about the outbreak remain unknown. Chief among them is who was "patient zero," the person who was first infected with the coronavirus in the nation, and where.

Public comments point to the city of Qom, 125 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Tehran, on the country's windswept central desert plateau. How the virus got there is still in question.

Authorities suggested that perhaps an Iranian businessman returned from China with the virus. Qom is home to major Shiite seminaries that attract Chinese students. It is also located along a $ 2.7 billion high-speed rail route being built by a Chinese company, a sign of China's reach to Tehran amid overwhelming U.S. sanctions. China is also building a solar power plant there.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here