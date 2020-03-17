How low can oil prices go? The | Business and economy

The coronavirus pandemic is raising fears of a global recession.

Stock markets are suffering huge losses.

On top of that, there is an oil price war between two of the world's largest producers: Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The dispute brought the price of Brent crude below $ 30 a barrel on Monday, the lowest in four years.

Global demand for oil was already low as governments imposed widespread blockades and airlines cut flights due to the coronavirus.

How much will this fall in prices harm the global economy?

Presenter: Lauren Taylor

Guests:

Cornelia Meyer – economist and CEO of Meyer Resource, a consulting firm specializing in oil and gas.

Mamdouk Salameh – International Petroleum Economist and Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School

Jeff Colgan – Associate Professor of Political Science at Brown University

Source: Al Jazeera News