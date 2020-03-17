How John Krasinski risked the marriage between himself and Emily Blunt

Managing your partner is difficult: just ask John Krasinski.

Monday, The office alum stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan and I remembered filming some of the grueling scenes in A quiet place 2 with his wife Emily Blunt. In fact, one scene was so intense, John joked that he basically put his "marriage on the line,quot;.

"There is a scene where I put her in a car and, if you saw him in the trailer, he is driving down the street," he told the hosts. Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest. "All of that is completely, totally real. And I realized as I explained all the things that are going to happen, like, 'You're going to hit this pedestrian and then these cars are going to cut you off. And then on the bus It will come to you at 40 mph. All of that is happening to her. And I realized, "Oh my God. I just risked my marriage. I could end my marriage this time. "