How John Krasinski risked the marriage between himself and Emily Blunt

Managing your partner is difficult: just ask John Krasinski.
Monday, The office alum stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan and I remembered filming some of the grueling scenes in A quiet place 2 with his wife Emily Blunt. In fact, one scene was so intense, John joked that he basically put his "marriage on the line,quot;.
"There is a scene where I put her in a car and, if you saw him in the trailer, he is driving down the street," he told the hosts. Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest. "All of that is completely, totally real. And I realized as I explained all the things that are going to happen, like, 'You're going to hit this pedestrian and then these cars are going to cut you off. And then on the bus It will come to you at 40 mph. All of that is happening to her. And I realized, "Oh my God. I just risked my marriage. I could end my marriage this time. "
After breaking down the shot for the daytime co-hosts, John noted that the scene that appeared in the movie was actually Emily's first shot. "I asked him, I said, Quieres Do you want to do a rehearsal so you know what's going on?" He said. "And she said,‘ No … make it real. " So this is how Emily Blunt looks terrified. "
Still on the subject of the highly anticipated sequel, John said that the The Devil Wears Prada Star really needed some conviction to reprise her role. He explained, "She said, 'Listen, if you have a story you really believe in. Just write it down and I'll read it. And, if it's as personal to you as the first one, maybe I will think about it."
Despite his initial reservations, the Jack Ryan Star joked that she was hooked on the A quiet place 2 story almost immediately. "She read the opening and said," I am inside! "John continued." And I thought, ‘Great, don't read the rest. It's very scary. "
Wanting to know more about their off-screen relationship, Kelly asked John if marrying Emily had helped her perfect her British accent. To his surprise, the Something Borrowed star admitted that the Mary Poppins returns Star is not a fan of that.
"I tried and she was very quick to tell me how bad it was," he said. "Well, she agreed that she didn't think it was good. But then she told our kids it wasn't good. So now they laugh at me when I do."
Listen to John's best British accent in the video above!
