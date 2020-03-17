How Brigham nurses and women are working during the coronavirus outbreak

Two Brigham and Women & # 39; s Hospital employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 93 other staff members of the 24,000 hospital workers are on 14-day leave due to the possibility of exposure.

As the virus continues to spread through Massachusetts, the hospital on Tuesday shared what its nursing staff is doing to protect itself from contracting COVID-19, and how they are maintaining personal protective equipment in the event of a possible shortage.

Nurses and providers are treating coronavirus-positive patients, according to Trish Powers, a Brigham operating room nurse and president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. He said during a press conference on Tuesday morning that he had heard from one of the nurses in charge that morning.

"What is your message to me is that they are here, they are doing it, they feel safe with the (personal protective equipment) they have right now, but also with the training," Powers said. "It has been incredible."

Some Brigham nurses have been tested for the virus. Powers said he has been in contact with them and they hope they will give them a negative result so he can return to work. Powers added that Brigham's nursing staff, numbering 3,600, anticipate that more nurses will undergo as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and that "probably,quot; there will be some that will test positive.

Powers and Dr. Maddy Pearson, who serves as senior vice president of clinical services for Brigham Health, Brigham's chief of nursing and chief of operations for incident command, also detailed how the hospital is handling a possible shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE

Powers said the nursing staff planned ahead, and many bought extra PPE at Home Depot or Lowe’s, and a Lowe’s store in New Hampshire donated some of these items. The staff is taking an inventory of what they have and will report to the hospital.

"We hope we have enough, and we don't know how long this will last," Powers said, adding that the staff relies on hospital leaders, as well as state and national leaders, to make sure they have enough. "I don't know if we will. I hope and pray that it doesn't come to that, but I think I would be lying if I had 100 percent confidence to say that we have enough to last this process because we honestly don't know how long it will be. Come on."

Pearson called decisions about the use of PPE "a challenge."

"We know there is a shortage across the country, around the world," he said. “We are like any other healthcare institution in the country. We are implementing conservation measures. We are very comfortable with them. "

Knowledge of when to use PPE and what equipment to use based on a situation comes from Brigham's infection control providers, Pearson said.

"We can reuse masks in certain situations, so you can use a mask for the rest of your shift as long as it's not dirty or wet," he said. "That is another example of how we are trying to conserve this resource."

Powers said it's about deciding to reuse a mask now versus, should there be a shortage eventually, go without it.

"It would be negligent not to conserve at this time," he said. "We saw what happened in China, we see what happened in Italy, we looked at New York and other places, and it makes sense. This is unprecedented. … I prefer to wear a mask that may not be dirty but still does the work than not wearing anything. I'd rather have a mask reused. "

Considering what could happen if many nurses are quarantined or become ill with the virus, Pearson said Brigham nurses are flexible, and there are many people who can be removed from one area to work in another.

"We have personnel who are flexible, who can float," he said. "We are very comfortable with what we have now."