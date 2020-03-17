Home Local News Hospitals fear lack of ventilators for coronavirus patients – Up News Info

American hospitals preparing for a possible onslaught of coronavirus patients with pneumonia and other respiratory difficulties may face a critical shortage of mechanical ventilators and healthcare workers to operate them.

The Society for Critical Care Medicine has projected that 960,000 patients with coronavirus in the United States. USA They may need fans at one time or another during the outbreak.

But the nation has only about 200,000 of the machines, according to the organization's estimate, and about half are older models that may not be ideal for the most critically ill patients. Furthermore, many ventilators are already being used by other patients with serious ailments without coronavirus.

Hospitals are rushing to rent more ventilators from medical equipment providers. And manufacturers are increasing production. But it is also unclear whether they can produce enough machines at a time when countries around the world are demanding them.

"The real problem is how to quickly increase ventilator production when your need exceeds supply," said Dr. Lewis Kaplan, president of the critical care society, on Tuesday. "For that I don't have a very good answer."

In the most severe cases, the coronavirus damages healthy lung tissue, making it difficult to supply oxygen to the blood. Pneumonia can develop, along with a more serious and life-threatening condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can damage other organs.

Ventilators supply oxygen to the lungs of patients with severe respiratory problems through a tube inserted into the throat. The machines are also used routinely to help other hospital patients breathe, that is, those who undergo surgery while under general anesthesia.

"If everyone in the country wants to ask for something, that will run out quickly in an instant," Kaplan said.

The other problem is that there are only enough respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, and doctors with the ideal type of critical care training in the US. USA For about 135,000 patients to receive ventilators at any time, the critical care organization said.

Postponing non-emergency surgeries in the event of a large increase in coronavirus cases could help free some ventilators, as well as anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists to deal with the crisis, Kaplan said.

On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the Pentagon will provide 2,000 specialized ventilators to federal health authorities to help manage the outbreak. He said the machines are designed to be used by troops, and the military will need to train civilians on how to use them.

