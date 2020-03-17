Hospitals fear lack of ventilators for coronavirus patients – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf6075a58b8cfa167255f8fcba83e8ff211% %MINIFYHTMLf6075a58b8cfa167255f8fcba83e8ff212%

American hospitals preparing for a possible onslaught of coronavirus patients with pneumonia and other respiratory difficulties may face a critical shortage of mechanical ventilators and healthcare workers to operate them.

The Society for Critical Care Medicine has projected that 960,000 patients with coronavirus in the United States. USA They may need fans at one time or another during the outbreak.

But the nation has only about 200,000 of the machines, according to the organization's estimate, and about half are older models that may not be ideal for the most critically ill patients. Furthermore, many ventilators are already being used by other patients with serious ailments without coronavirus.

Hospitals are rushing to rent more ventilators from medical equipment providers. And manufacturers are increasing production. But it is also unclear whether they can produce enough machines at a time when countries around the world are demanding them.

"The real problem is how to quickly increase ventilator production when your need exceeds supply," said Dr. Lewis Kaplan, president of the critical care society, on Tuesday. "For that I don't have a very good answer."

In the most severe cases, the coronavirus damages healthy lung tissue, making it difficult to supply oxygen to the blood. Pneumonia can develop, along with a more serious and life-threatening condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can damage other organs.

Ventilators supply oxygen to the lungs of patients with severe respiratory problems through a tube inserted into the throat. The machines are also used routinely to help other hospital patients breathe, that is, those who undergo surgery while under general anesthesia.

"If everyone in the country wants to ask for something, that will run out quickly in an instant," Kaplan said.

The other problem is that there are only enough respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, and doctors with the ideal type of critical care training in the US. USA For about 135,000 patients to receive ventilators at any time, the critical care organization said.

Postponing non-emergency surgeries in the event of a large increase in coronavirus cases could help free some ventilators, as well as anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists to deal with the crisis, Kaplan said.

On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the Pentagon will provide 2,000 specialized ventilators to federal health authorities to help manage the outbreak. He said the machines are designed to be used by troops, and the military will need to train civilians on how to use them.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the government is seeking to acquire more fans. But he was a little pissed off when he said that the governors should feel free to take matters into their own hands if they can get the equipment more quickly elsewhere.

"Hearing the federal government leader tell us to work around the federal government because it's too slow is kind of mind-blowing," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said on MSNBC.

The critical care group's estimate of the number of fans across the country includes those in the US government's National Strategic Reserve. USA, which keeps medical supplies on hand for states to use in emergencies. The reserve has about 13,000 fans, Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert for the Trump administration, told ABC on Monday.

Whether that's enough depends on how well the nation can contain the virus, he said.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Most patients recover in a matter of weeks, as seen in mainland China.

Evidence from China suggests that some coronavirus patients who develop severe respiratory problems need to use ventilators for weeks, if not longer, said Dr. Jacqueline Kruser, an intensive care physician and professor at Northwestern University School of Medicine.

"The most important thing right now is to plan ahead and start mobilizing all the resources at city hospitals and at the state and national levels … to bring fans to the places that need them most," Kruser said. "Waiting until a shortage occurs or seems imminent is going to be too late."

Philips Healthcare from the Netherlands; GE, which makes fans in Wisconsin and sells them worldwide; and Vyaire Medical Inc. of Mettawa, Illinois, all said they are stepping up production.

Vyaire is adding a second shift at its Palm Springs, California, factory and is hiring more workers, spokesman Cheston Turbyfill said. As a global supplier, it had previously shipped fans to China and is now receiving requests from Italy.

"We are prioritizing where the hot spots are," he said.

A major rental company, US Med-Equip, reported that American hospitals have rented 60 percent more fans, monitors and other equipment in recent weeks than at any other time last year. He said he has 6,500 fans for rent and expects 1,200 more to arrive in the coming weeks at his Houston headquarters.

"Our team is working 24 hours to provide patient-ready equipment so that medical personnel can focus on their life-saving work," CEO Gurmit Singh Bhatia said in a statement.

