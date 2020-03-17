Hollywood Events and Media Canceled or Postponed – Deadline

Update for updates … As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, more events are canceled or postponed, and entertainment sites are closed.

The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic from the COVID-19 virus, which has sickened more than 167,500 people in 150 countries and territories, with 6,066 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to the WHO. The number of deaths in the US USA It's 68, with the number of confirmed cases nationwide in 3,487 in 49 states (plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), according to the latest numbers from the Center for Control of Diseases.

Here is a large but by no means complete list of entertainment-related disruptions linked to COVID-19 fears. We will update it as more information becomes available.

TV PRODUCTION

FILM PRODUCTION

ORDERS / JOB NOTICES FROM HOME

Among the companies that have instructed or advised their employees to work from home are NBCUniversal, Viacom, WarnerMedia, Netflix, Amazon Studios, eOne, STX, CAA, UTA, ICM Partners, the Gotham group Y Paradigm.

CINEMAS

AMC Theaters They are closed for at least six to 12 weeks beginning March 17.

Cineworld Y Odeon They have closed all their theaters in the UK and Ireland "until further notice".

Alamo Drafthouse It has closed all of its corporate sites and all franchise-owned locations except one (in Winchester, WV).

Cineplex Odeon It has closed all 165 locations until at least April 5.

Iconic theaters It closed all 49 theaters in 27 markets as of midnight on March 16.

Regal Cinemas is closing all US locations. USA from March 17 until further notice.

American Cinematheque has suspended all screenings and public events in the Egyptian theater in Hollywood and the Aero Theater in Santa Monica

Starting March 12, theaters are closed in markets that include China, Italy and north France (see below) together with the Czech Republic, Iran, Poland, India, Lebanon, Norway, Denmark, Greece Y Kuwait. Saudi Arabia is also said to be closing cinemas, with partial closings in effect in South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Italy decreed on March 8 that all cinemas will be closed at least until April 3. Until then, almost half of the country's theaters were closed, mainly in the Lombardy region of Milan. Some territory release dates have already been postponed, including for The invisible man (Universal) and Ahead (Disney)

About 38 cinemas have been closed in parts of France from March 2

Thousands of cinemas are closed in China, which has approximately 70,000 screens in 10,000 locations. All local movie releases scheduled for the lucrative Chinese New Year holiday were pulled by distributors in the territory, the world's second-largest at the box office. The chains UME, Wanda, Jinyi, Bona, Emperor and Lumiere have been closed. Early Hollywood releases that are likely to be affected include those from Disney Mulan and Universal's James Bond debut No time to die, the last of which has already seen its Beijing premiere and the canceled press tour

INDUSTRIAL EVENTS

the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Slated to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29, it has been postponed.

the BAFTA TV Awards, Set for March 26, they have been postponed.

the 31st GLAAD Media Awards scheduled for April 16 in Los Angeles is postponed; The New York edition of March 19 had already been canceled.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences postponed the 41st annual edition Sports Emmy Awards (April 28) and 71 annual Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering dinner (April 19). Both will be rescheduled.

The 49th Annual Juno Awards, Canada Music Awards to be presented on March 15 are canceled.

WonderCon, which had been scheduled for April 10-12 in Anaheim, is being postponed. No new date was announced.

The New York premiere of Kill Chain: Cyberwar in the United States Elections scheduled for March 19 is canceled.

the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony which was set for May 2 in Cleveland is postponed. No new date was announced.

The room ScreenCraft Writers Summit It has been postponed from April 23 to 26, 2021 in Chicago.

Twitter and YouTube have canceled scheduled live events for advertisers in the 2020 NewFronts, which are scheduled to run from April 27 to May 6, opting for live performances. The IAB organizer recommends the broadcast for all participants.

the AFI Management Workshop for the 2020 Women's Class Show scheduled for March 11 is canceled. Movies can be viewed here.

HBO Annual Live Benefit Too Many Stars Night: United States Joins For Autism Programs presented by Jon Stewart and scheduled for April 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York, has been postponed to a later date

the David Di Donatello AwardsThe Italian version of the Oscars postponed their annual ceremony in Rome from April 3 to May 8.

The 25th annual Los Angeles Book Festival, originally scheduled for April 18 and 19 at USC, has been rescheduled for October 3 and 4.

The annual white tie Gridiron Club Dinner, sponsored by the oldest journalism group in Washington D.C., canceled its 2020 edition scheduled for March 14.

the Royal Television Society Program Awards In London on March 17 at the Grosvenor House Hotel will be held behind closed doors, and only RTS nominees and representatives will be able to attend.

Quibi canceled its launch party scheduled for April 5 in Culver City, California, a day before the mobile platform went live. The application is scheduled to launch on April 6.

A + E Networks canceled its live Upfront event scheduled for March 25 and will host virtual initial performances starting the week of March 23.

Comcast FreeWheel has canceled its scheduled presentation for March 12 in New York. Fox News dropped out of his Upfronts presentation scheduled for March 24.

Fox Entertainment has canceled its program development presentations, which had been scheduled in New York, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles for the last week of March.

Disney canceled its Launch of the European press for Disney + in London, which was scheduled for March 5. The event at the London Expo event space to "celebrate the European launch of Disney +" was expected to include "exclusive" presentations by key executives and creative chiefs, along with several special guests.

the London book fair, one of the largest international literary events in the world, has been canceled. The event was scheduled for March 10-12. Around 25,000 publishers, authors and agents were expected from around the world.

Parties

The 18th Annual Golden State Film Festival It will be online only and all your physical events will be canceled.

The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival, scheduled for April 23-30, has been postponed.

The fifth annual Doc10 Film Festival, scheduled for April 16-19 in Chicago, has been postponed until the summer.

Miami Dade College & # 39; s Miami film festival It ended its seventh edition prematurely on March 12 after six days of operations.

the DTLA Film Festival has postponed its 12th edition for this year.

BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ + Film Festival, scheduled to run March 18-29, has been canceled.

the San Francisco International Film Festival, scheduled for April 8-21, has been canceled.

the Garden State Film Festival, scheduled for March 25 and 29 in Asbury Park, NJ, has been changed to online only.

the Sonoma International Film Festival, which will take place March 25-29 in Sonoma, California, is canceled.

the Canadian Film Fest, scheduled for March 24 and 28, it is canceled.

The 22nd Annual Ebertfest, On April 14 and 17 in Champaign, IL, it is canceled.

The ninth annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 18 and 22 in Idaho, is canceled.

The 19th Annual Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled for April 15-26 in Manhattan, is postponed.

The eleventh annual TCM Classic Film Festival, scheduled for April 16-19 in Hollywood, is canceled.

the Los Angeles Indian Film Festival, scheduled for April 1 to 5, is postponed.

The second annual French Riviera Film Festival It has been rescheduled for June 8 and 9 in Santa Monica and Brentwood.

Twentieth annual Beverly Hills Film Festival, scheduled to run from April 1 to 5, is postponed until further notice.

the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and sister event the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, both in the Indio, California desert, have been postponed. Coachella moved its dates from April 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19 to October 9-11 and from October 16 to 18, and Stagecoach moved from April 24 to 26 to October 23 to 25.

the Prague International Film Festival moved from March 19-27 to an undetermined space in 2020

SXSW, the film, music and technology festival that takes place from March 13 to 22 in Austin is canceled

The one co-founded by Geena Davis Bentonville Film Festival Arkansas has moved its 2020 dates from April 29 to May 2 to August 5 and 8

Opening of Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival, originally scheduled to run March 12-21 in Jeddah, is canceled. Organizers said the event will be rescheduled

The 22nd Annual Thessaloniki Documentary Festival Planned for March 5-15 in Greece is postponed, with organizers looking at dates in late May or early June

In Switzerland, the International Film Festival and the Forum on Human Rights, scheduled for March 6 and 15 in Geneva, and Rencontres 7e Art Lausanne (Think Cinema Lausanne), scheduled for March 4 and 8, were canceled.

the Ultra Music Festival in Miami it is canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. The 21-year-old electronic music festival was scheduled for March 20-22.

Conferences

CinemaCon, the annual exhibitors conference to be held from March 30 to April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is canceled

NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas, scheduled for April 18 and 22, is canceled, and officials are reviewing options for holding the annual media, entertainment and technology convention later this year.

E3 The annual conference on computers and video games canceled its 2020 edition scheduled for June 11 in Los Angeles.

Series Mania, The annual television festival in Lille, France is canceled.

MIPTV, the annual international television conference and the market scheduled for March 30 to April 2 in Cannes is canceled. All MipTV related events including Mip Formats and Mip Doc were also canceled. the Preserves The event, originally scheduled to run in parallel to MipTV, moved from October 9 to 14 along with MIPCOM.

the annual Google I / O Developer conference, scheduled for May 12-14, is canceled at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Google said that guests who purchased tickets will receive a full refund by March 13 and those who registered will automatically receive the option to purchase an I / O 2021 ticket.

The Doha Film Institute canceled the 2020 edition of Qumra, an event in which international directors are invited to speak with Arab filmmakers. Claire Denis and James Gray were scheduled to attend this year's edition, which had been planned for March 20-25.

the Milken Institute Global Conference Announced that the event, scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills in early May, has been rescheduled for July 7-10 in a venue to be announced. The annual meeting brings together leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy, and academia from around the world.

the annual Game developer conference, scheduled for March 16-20 in San Francisco, is being postponed, with plans to host an event this summer.

Facebook F8 Developer Conference: Set of components in person for May 5 and 6 in San José, CA canceled; instead, it will focus on "locally hosted events, videos and live streaming content."

Hong Kong Filmart: Asia's largest film market was postponed from late March to August 27 and 29, 2020.

2020 Mobile Phone World Congress in Barcelona scheduled for February 24 and 27 it was canceled.

SPORTS

the open french The tennis tournament was postponed from May to September.

The 146th race of The Kentucky Derby It has been postponed from May 2 to September 5.

the Euro 2020 The soccer tournament has been postponed until 2021.

WWE has moved its WrestleMania 36 event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, to a practice facility in Orlando and will continue as a pay-per-event event without a live audience.

UFC He has postponed his UFC Fight Nights scheduled for March 21, March 28, and April 11, but said his high-profile fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still scheduled for April 18.

Major League Baseball It has extended the delay on its opening day, which should have started on March 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred said March 16 that the date, already two weeks behind schedule, will be further delayed according to CDC guidelines restricting events for more than 50 people. for the next eight weeks.

The United Kingdom Premier league has suspended its season until April 3, and UEFA has suspended the next set of matches in its Champions League Y European league which were set for March 17 and 18.

the PGA Tour has postponed all its golf events, including teachers Y the players championship, until at least April 12.

the XFL he has canceled the rest of his inaugural regular season.

The 124th race of Boston Marathon He moved from April 20 to September 14.

the NCAA has canceled all its national championships, including its major men's and women's basketball tournaments

the NHL has suspended his season.

Major League Soccer He has suspended his season for 30 days.

the annual Long Beach Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17 and 19, is canceled.

Spain soccer league, the league, has suspended play for at least two weeks after a Real Madrid player was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the entire team was quarantined.

the NBA He suspended his season after Wednesday night's games after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

ItalySerie A of the professional soccer league suspended the game mid-season by a decree by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 9. The Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in the country, said the strike is at least until April 3. Italy's participation in Olympic qualifying events stops before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Greek olympic committee said it's traditional Olympic flame lighting ceremony on March 12 it will be closed to the public. the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled for July 24 to August 9, is still on the way. Any change of date for the Olympic Games would have a great effect for broadcasters around the world.

the BNP Paribas Open The professional tennis tournament, scheduled for March 9 and 22 in Indian Wells, California, is canceled.

The best soccer league in France Ligue 1 He moved to play in empty stadiums or with just 1,000 fans until April 15, as ordered by the government's call to limit public gatherings to 1,000 people or less. The French League Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund will be played at an empty Parc des Princes in Paris.

Formula One has canceled the Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17 and 19

the Indoor Athletics World Championships in Nanjing, China, scheduled for March 13-15, has been postponed until March 2021

RELEASE DATES

Disney has postponed the launch scheduled for May 1, Black widow. No new date has been set.

Disney has postponed the release of three of its movies: Mulan (March 27), 20th Century Studios / Marvel’s New mutants (April 3) and Searchlight's horror photo Antlers (April 17th). No new dates have been announced.

Universal F9 It has gone from its worldwide release date and time from May 22 to April 9, 2021.

Paramount launch A quiet place II has been delayed. No new date was announced.

Sony has changed the global launch of Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive to August 7. It was released abroad later in March and will be released in the United States on April 3.

Magnolia Pictures is moving the theatrical release of its documentary Gerrymandering Kill the dragon from March 13 to April 3 in theaters and digital.

MGM, Eon and Universal postponed the global release dates of their James Bond film No time to die from April 2 in the UK and internationally and its release date and date for the United States Easter weekend on April 10 through November 25.

THEME PARKS / MUSEUMS

the Walt disney World the parks in Orlando have closed until March 31. Its resort hotels will be closed on March 20.

Everybody Six Flags parks including Magic Mountain north of Los Angeles and Knott berry farm in Buena Park, CA, they will close until at least March 31.

Universal Studios Hollywood It will close on March 14 at least until March 28. Universal CityWalk remains open for now.

Disneyland Y Disney California Adventure in Anaheim it will close from March 14 to 31. Disney cruises It has also stopped.

SeaWorld San Diego It will be closed from March 16 until at least March 31.

Shanghai Disney Resort Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theater and Wishing Star Park closed on January 25. Disneyland tokyo Y Tokyo DisneySea They are closing from February 29 to March 15, confirmed the operator The Oriental Land Co.

Universal studios japan It will be closed until at least March 22.

In Los Angeles, the L.A. County Museum of Art the Wide museum, the Getty Center, Villa Getty, Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum Y the William S. Hart museumThey are closing until further notice.

the Iowa Battleship Museum in San Pedro, CA, is closed until at least March 28

In New York, the museum of modern art, Metropolitan Art MuseumThree s three locations, American Museum of Natural History, The Guggenheim, Brooklyn Museum, The Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York City Museum, the Jewish museum Y American Museum of Folk Art in New York they are closed.

Brooklyn Academy of Music Y BAM Rose Cinemas We have suspended all live and film events until further notice.

CONCERTS

The Rolling Stones have postponed their tour of the North American stadium that will begin May 8 in San Diego and run until July 5 in Atlanta. No new dates have been announced.

ZZ Top He has postponed his residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas which was established for the 20-28 game.

Guns n roses He has rescheduled 10 dates set in March and April on his tour of South and Central America. The shows are now scheduled for November 8 to December 6.

Elton John has postponed a portion of the North American dates (March 26 to May 2) in its Farewell yellow brick road tour next year. The performances from May 22 to July 8 remain as scheduled.

Foo Fighters They have delayed the start of their Van Your 2020, rescheduling the first three dates in mid-April to early December. The new dates for the other seven shows announced on their tour are TBA.

The WHO He has postponed his UK and Ireland tour, which was scheduled from March 16 to April. The new dates are to be confirmed.

Among countless regional and national cancellations and deferrals, Live Nation and AEG have partnered with CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA to create a global working group, who has reportedly recommended canceling all tours.

Country singer Kenny Chesney He has postponed the start of his Chillaxification 2020 Tour, which will now begin April 18 in Dallas.

The Comedy Shop in West Hollywood he has suspended all performances until March 31. The factory of laughter In Hollywood I removed some shows and limited their audience size to 200 for others.

Hard rock band Rage against the machine He has postponed the first stage of his reunion tour, which was scheduled from March 26 to May 20. Its July and August dates are not affected.

The great Ole Opry Nashville has postponed all shows from March 13 to April 4.

Third blind eye He has rescheduled his United States tour, which will now resume on May 31 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Sturgill Simpson He has canceled or rescheduled multiple shows on his A Good Look’n Tour, which will resume on April 20 in Omaha, NE.

Spank molly It has postponed its annual show schedule for St. Patrick's Day from March 12-17.

Kiss Y David Lee Roth We have postponed the last three dates on the current leg of your tour until early October.

Lynyrd Skynyrd She has rescheduled her March tour dates.

Maluma has postponed its 11:11 shows in Europe.

From New York Carnegie room has canceled all events until May 10.

Billy JoelThe shows scheduled for March 19 and April 10 at New York's Madison Square Garden were postponed to September 26 and October 11, respectively.

Santana canceled the European stage of its Miraculous World Tour, which was scheduled for 13 countries from March 14 to April 5

Zac Brown Band He has postponed the spring stage of his The Owl Tour, which was due to start on March 12. No new dates were announced.

Dan + Shay They have rescheduled the spring leg of their tour (Arena) for summer and fall, with new dates from July 30 to October 31.

Carol Burnett: Laughter and Reflection, a question-and-answer session scheduled for March 14 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, has been postponed until October 10.

pearl jam He has postponed the first scheduled 17-date leg of his PJ / Gigaton tour, with current tickets to be honored on new dates to be determined. The rock band was due to start their dates in North America on March 18 in Toronto; his next date as of now is June 23 in Frankfurt, Germany.

BTS He canceled the April dates in his hometown of Seoul, South Korea, as well as other K-pop groups NCT, GOT7, and Winner.

Green Day postponed the dates of March in Asia (Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong) for its current Hella Mega Tour

Korea Times Music FestivalHollywood Bowl April 25 date postponed

Buckcherry She has postponed her shows from March 20, March 21 and March 27 at The Rose in Pasadena, Canyon Santa Clarita and The Canyon Montclair, respectively. No new dates were announced.

Aaron NevilleThe concerts scheduled for March 13 at the Rose in Pasadena and March 14 at Canyon Agoura have been rescheduled for September 12 at Canyon Montclair and September 11 at Canyon, respectively.

Sinbad She has postponed her show on March 13 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.

LIVE THEATER

UK production of Final game starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming at The Old Vic in London has canceled the rest of his career, which would end on March 28.

Broadway will go dark, starting March 12. The 31 productions will close until April 12, and eight shows will be postponed and previews will begin over the next month.

the Groundlings He has said on March 12 that he will cancel all shows scheduled until March 31 at his West Hollywood theater.

All public performances in Lincoln Center have been canceled until at least March … That includes Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming Broadway production Flying over the sunset, the Off Broadway production of Underwear, Film at Lincoln Center, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic and Metropolitan Opera.

the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., he canceled all public performances from March 13 to 31.

The Pantages Theater in Hollywood has suspended its Hamilton performances scheduled for Thursday through March 31.

Elsewhere in the Los Angeles area, performances by The musical SpongeBob at the Dolby Theater in Match 24-31 they focused. Center Theater Group has removed the performances of The Book of Mormon, The Antipodes Y Party in the street at the Ahmanson Theater, the Mark Taper Forum and the Kirk Douglas Theater. The Music Center has canceled all performances on the Ahmanson Theater, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum Y Walt Disney Concert Hall, including the RED CAT theater. The opera has canceled Roberto Devereux's Saturday performance. Cal State Northridge has canceled all performances at The Soraya from March 12 to April 17. Pasadena Conservatory of Music has canceled all performances until April 5.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Cinderella: The world premiere production of Lloyd Webber's new musical, originally slated to begin airing on August 28 at London's Gillian Lynne Theater, has been postponed and will now premiere on October 9, with the opening night on October 28. .