Holiday home exchange for the very wealthy

After Dr. Celeste Good of Greenville, North Carolina bought a vacation home on the north coast of the Dominican Republic almost 15 years ago, she has stayed there often, sometimes for weeks.
The 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Mediterranean-style property, called Villa Celeste, has ample outdoor space that includes a large pool and orchid-laden tropical gardens. Its beachfront location and ocean views from almost every point of view were a big draw.
"It was the escape from my dreams," said Dr. Good, a psychiatrist.
But eventually, he wanted to see other destinations and started spending his vacation traveling around the world.
Dr. Good said that because she was spending less time in Villa Celeste, she thought about selling it, but was reluctant to part with a house she loved. "I had reduced my stays and it was difficult to justify the cost, but I also didn't want to let it go," he said.
Through friends, she heard about Thirdhome, a luxury home-exchange membership company where second and third home owners pay an average fee of $ 650 for each week of stay at other luxury vacation homes. Dr. Good applied for and was accepted as a member. "It has been the perfect solution," he said. "I can keep my property and travel the world and stay in amazing high-end homes for not a fraction of what it would cost to rent."
That's exactly the idea real estate developer Wade Shealy had when Thirdhome started in 2010. Mr. Shealy, who was behind luxury residential projects like the 4,000-acre Hampton Island on the Georgia coast, noted that many of the vacation homes were his. His friends' property, along with his in Kennebunkport, Maine, was empty most of the year.
Most of these homeowners were looking to sell after holding them for approximately five years. "They were tired of going to the same place over and over and constantly had that feeling of guilt about not making the most of them and spending money on trips to other places," he said.
He established a small word-of-mouth system on his network where high-end homeowners could put their homes in a communal pool in exchange for a stay at a property that was in a destination they were eager to visit.
"The idea was that, unlike a traditional home exchange, you didn't have to go to the same person's home that comes to yours because you may not want to take your vacation there," Shealy said. "You had a chance to go to a place you really wanted."
The network grew rapidly, and today, Thirdhome has a portfolio of nearly 11,000 luxury properties in 95 countries and conducts between 600 and 700 exchanges per month.
Homeowners must submit an application for their home to be listed and must give it up for a minimum of one week a year. The property cannot be your primary residence and must meet a list of criteria to be accepted: it must be in an attractive location for that destination, for example. A house in the Caribbean, for example, like Villa Celeste, should be near or on the beach, while a property in the Swiss Alps should be close to skiing. Homes should also have top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, updated bathrooms, and high-end furniture; Mr. Shealy said a member of Thirdhome's business development team examines the properties, either in person or through local agents.
Although the average home on the list is valued at $ 2.3 million, some are more extravagant than others.
Great Wall Villa in Beijing, for example, is a $ 6 million, 8,000-square-foot expanse built on a mountain overlooking the Great Wall and surrounded by rock formations and forests. It has eight rooms and has a staff of two people.
Then there's the ultra-modern 5,500-square-foot home, also worth $ 6 million, in Queenstown, New Zealand, with a helipad and views of Lake Wanaka, considered one of the most spectacular sites in the country. The property is close to skiing, hiking and golf.
Thirdhome also has several thousand hotel residence listings, including Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood, and Auberge properties worldwide.
Mr. Shealy emphasized that the company does not rent houses on its exchange platform (it recently started a small house rental division) and generates its profits from the $ 650 exchange fee. "In fact, many of the areas in that our members own houses have rental restrictions, "he said.
Patrick Melton, co-founder and managing partner of South Street Partners, a private equity real estate investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina and Charleston, said the concept of wealthy homeowners exchanging vacation homes with each other has long been hidden weather. SC "It's a fantastic idea, and it's known to happen among the elite, but Thirdhome is the first company I know of that made the concept of a luxury home pool a viable business," he said.
Mr. Melton said that in his experience, high-end vacation home owners tend to be reluctant to rent their properties because they are concerned that strangers will treat them with disrespect. "Thirdhome is different," he said. "It is a community of people who also have luxury homes, and they are supposed to have the mindset of treating anywhere they stay as their own."
At least some Thirdhome members say they agree.
Stephane Rio, a Paris resident and founder of a new information technology company, owns a $ 3 million 19th century farmhouse in Soisy-sur-Seine, about 45 minutes from the city.
"I have never felt comfortable renting my house because it is very expensive," he said, "but when I read about Thirdhome, I was open to the idea because the members have houses similar to mine."
Since joining in 2014, Mr. Rio has welcomed guests to his field retreat a dozen times and said he has never had a problem.
"Everyone has been more than respectful," he said. "The spirit of the company is that you are lending your home to a trusted friend."
Like Mr. Rio, Ron and Ann Riley, Denver residents with a $ 5 million ski house in Vail, also hesitated to rent it to unknown guests. However, the idea of lending it to other luxury homeowners was attractive.
"Thirdhome has a club vibe and we became members because we love staying home when we travel and we think the company had many awesome properties to choose from," said Riley.
Through the exchange, they have vacationed in homes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Sintra, Portugal, where the five-room property they stayed in was set amongst picturesque gardens and had an extensive collection of contemporary art.
Putting a luxury property in a home-exchange group has advantages for its owner, according to Taylor Marr, the leading economist at the international real estate brokerage and research firm. Redfin.
"You have an incentive to keep your cash parked in your high-end home instead of selling it, and you can go on vacation to a wide range of other luxury properties at minimal cost," he said.
But Mr. Marr added that there is no direct financial benefit to being part of a platform like Thirdhome. "You do not earn additional income or see an increase in the value of your home," he said.
For some members, at least, earning money isn't the reason to join Thirdhome – living in luxurious residential accommodations on vacation is.
In exchange for listing his property, Mr. Rio has stayed in other luxury homes 14 times, including residences in Finland, the Philippines, the Bahamas, and Thailand.
His most memorable trip through the company was to South Africa, where he stayed at a sprawling lodge (the property is no longer part of Thirdhome) near the Leobo Game Reserve. There, he hiked, guided safaris, swam in the large pool, and peeked into the hostel observatory.
"It was a total immersion in nature, and I was impressed because I had the opportunity to stay in such a spectacular place," he said. "It is not a property that I could afford to rent and luckily for me, I didn't have to."