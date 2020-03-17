Holiday home exchange for the very wealthy

After Dr. Celeste Good of Greenville, North Carolina bought a vacation home on the north coast of the Dominican Republic almost 15 years ago, she has stayed there often, sometimes for weeks.

The 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Mediterranean-style property, called Villa Celeste, has ample outdoor space that includes a large pool and orchid-laden tropical gardens. Its beachfront location and ocean views from almost every point of view were a big draw.

"It was the escape from my dreams," said Dr. Good, a psychiatrist.

But eventually, he wanted to see other destinations and started spending his vacation traveling around the world.

Dr. Good said that because she was spending less time in Villa Celeste, she thought about selling it, but was reluctant to part with a house she loved. "I had reduced my stays and it was difficult to justify the cost, but I also didn't want to let it go," he said.