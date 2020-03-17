Hitmaka responds to accusation of whipping a gun, claims victim attacked and installed him in home invasion (update)

After accusations that he hit a woman with a gun, Hitmaka, also known as Yung Berg, says that he was the victim of an attempted invasion of his home in Los Angeles and that his alleged victim was the one who tried to establish it. .

The incident, he claims, occurred over the weekend. In addition to making a lengthy post to clarify the situation, he also included a statement from his attorney, as well as security footage of his home as his way of providing receipts for the attempted robbery.

Hitmaka begins by explaining that he has surveillance footage of three armed men trying to break into his home.

"He could have been killed inside my house on Saturday and I would like to take advantage of this moment and thank all my family, friends and colleagues who have communicated regarding the issue of sending love and positive energy," Hitmaka said in his opening speech. . Send. “This video is very alarming for all my music partners and for living in the (Los Angeles) area, please be safe and control who you allow in your home. I made a crucial mistake that could have cost me my life. "

He goes on to say that the woman in question, model Talia Tilley, was never his girlfriend and his lawyer alleges that she attacked him during an intimate moment.

It is also alleged that Tilley had contact with thieves who attempted to break into Hitmaka's house.

On Monday, Tilley alleged that Hitmaka hit her with a pistol multiple times. The Los Angeles Police Department was reported to be investigating.

He has yet to speak publicly about the new accusations made by Hitmaka. We will keep you informed of any updates.