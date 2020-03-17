Hit hard, Iran releases more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak | News

Iran has temporarily released thousands of additional prisoners, including political prisoners, in a bid to reduce pressure on its prison system as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Tuesday's announcement came after the judiciary said last week that 70,000 prisoners had been temporarily released, mostly non-violent criminals serving short prison terms.

"So far, some 85,000 prisoners have been released." Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Tuesday. "Also in prisons, we have taken precautionary measures to deal with the outbreak. "

Reporting from Tehran, Zein Basravi of Al Jazeera said that many of the prisoners who were recently released, "They are likely to be protesters who were arrested during anti-government demonstrations in November," adding that all prisoners are expected to be detained on April 3.

The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus has reached 988 out of a total of 16,169 infections, one of the worst national outbreaks outside of China, where the new virus was first detected late last year.

& # 39; Too little and too late & # 39;

Last week, on March 10, Javaid Rehman, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, He called on Tehran to release all political prisoners and prisoners of conscience to help stop the spread of the new virus.

In a February report, Rehman described how crowded and unhygienic conditions were causing the spread of infectious diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis C. Quoting inmates, he said inmates even had to supply their own soap.

Rehman said Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus had been inadequate. "In my opinion, the state has done too little and too late," he said last week, citing the decision to go ahead with a parliamentary election on February 21 involving mass protests in the holy city of Qom, despite the appearance of coronavirus cases.

"Across the country, we have heard, and we have information, that little action was taken initially and that there is still inadequate action," he said.

Many Iranians have ignored calls from health authorities to stay home, but the establishment has closed the country's holy Shiite Muslim sites and shrines in Tehran and Qom, the epicenter of Iran's coronavirus outbreak.

Iran has so far fought to reduce the number of infections and has blamed US sanctions for hampering its ability to fight the virus.

Washington has re-imposed punitive sanctions after its withdrawal in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers three years earlier.

Tehran has called on other countries to support its call for a lifting of US sanctions.